National Day promotions 2020

August is not only a cause of celebration because of National Day, but also because of the many red- and white-themed promotions that come along with it.

From hawker food to restaurant set meals, to groceries and shopping, here is our quintessential list of National Day promotions that you can enjoy with your family and friends regardless of your budget.

Last updated on Aug 5, 2020. National Day promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Promotion:

If you are aged 50 and above, you can enjoy a plate of chicken rice for just $0.55.

Everyone else enjoys 55 per cent off on their total bill.

Validity: Valid on Aug 9, 2020 only.

You read that right, chicken rice for just $0.55! On National Day, OK Chicken Rice is offering seniors aged 50 and above a full portion of roasted or steamed chicken rice for just $0.55.

Not 50 and above? Not to worry, everyone else who patronises OK Chicken Rice on this day will enjoy 55 per cent off their total bill.

No promo code or coupons are needed, but you will have to visit their stores dressed in patriotic red and white to enjoy this promotion.

Promotion: 6 Cookies for $5.50.

Validity: From now till Aug 10, 2020.

Always wanted to try all of Subway’s cookie flavours? Well, now is your chance to do so.

For National Day, Subway is offering 6 cookies at an affordable $5.50, and you get to choose from delicious flavours like chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, oatmeal & raisin, raspberry cheesecake, peanut butter and white chocolate macadamia nut.

Promotion: 2 Servings of cheese fries or Zingers for $5.50.

Validity: Valid for delivery orders through KFC’s website or app for a limited time only.

For a limited time, get two portions of cheese fries or Zinger burgers delivered to you for just $5.50.

To put things into perspective, this promotion helps you save almost 50 per cent on your total bill as a la carte prices for a single serving of cheese fries is $4.80 and a Zinger burger is $5.35.

Promotion: Heritage tart set.

Validity: Limited time only.

When is a tart not just a tart, but also a traditional dessert? When it’s made at Whiskit Bakery & Cafe, of course.

This National Day, indulge your taste buds with Whiskit Bakery & Cafe’s heritage tart set that features traditional flavours like kaya ondeh, Milo, bandung strawberry and yam paste gingko.

Perfect for a mid-day treat, this set is priced at just $22.50, excluding islandwide delivery charge of $5 per location.

Promotion: Heritage tart set.

Validity: Takeaway set menu is available from now till Aug 31, with the exception of 8 and Aug 9, due to restricted access at the National Gallery Singapore.

Delight your taste buds with a five-course ‘Taste of Home’ share pack from Yàn that features dishes like dim sum, sautéed kway teow with shrimp, Chinese sausage and soya chicken.

Priced at just $55 nett, this share pack is great for 2 to 3 people, and for potluck gatherings or a cosy celebration at home. What’s more, if you choose the self-collect option instead of delivery, you’ll get to enjoy 20 per cent off on your total bill.

Promotion: Special National Day set menu.

Validity: Set menu is available from Aug 7 to 23, 2020

Intending to skip the crowds this National Day? Well, Ah Hoi’s Kitchen at Jen Singapore Tanglin has your dinner sorted.

For an affordable $55+, you get a 5-course local fest that includes dishes like baby lobster in salted egg sauce, kung pao chicken and mango sago pomelo.

Perfect for 2 persons, this is available for self-collection takeaway and delivery (1 day advance order is required).

Promotion: Special National Day set menu and cake.

Validity: Set menu and cakes are available from Aug 1 to 16, 2020

This National Day, your favourite local dishes get a luxe makeover by Pan Pacific Singapore’s award-winning Cantonese restaurant Hai Tien Lo.

Indulge in their special six-course menu ($176 for 2 persons) that features delectable dishes like crispy whitebait and fish skin in peppered salt and honey-glazed pork, tiger prawn with spinach in spicy shrimp paste, and goose web with sea cucumber and shrimp roe in oyster sauce.

But if you’re looking for something sweet to share with family and friends, Pacific Marketplace has created a raspberry and white chocolate cake ($60.80) that’s so pretty it looks as if it belongs in an art gallery.

Promotion: Special National Day set menu, snacks and sweet treats.

Validity: Set menu, snacks and dessert are available from Aug 1 to 10, 2020

Bring the celebrations home with Goodwood Park Hotel’s National Day celebratory set menu, limited edition snacks and sweet treats that are each priced at $55.

For its five-course celebratory set menu ($55 per person), you will find something from each of Goodwood Park Hotel’s restaurants and cafes.

This includes chilled pasta with king crab, caviar, sakura ebi and white truffle from Gordon Grill, sea perch with spicy lemongrass sauce from Min Jiang, durian crepe from The Deli and more.

Still peckish? There’s the limited edition snack bundle that consists of crispy kangkong with cheese and sour cream, spicy salted egg yolk lotus root chips and yam chips.

But if you prefer sweet to savoury, then go for Goodwood Park Hotel’s red and white dessert box. It features 18 delicious treats that include flavours like kopi macarons, chocolate puffs, pandan mascarpone tarts and more.

Promotion: A la carte buffet featuring international and local flavours.

Validity: From now till Aug 10, 2020

There is no better way to celebrate Singapore’s National Day than to partake in our nation’s favourite hobby, eating at a fancy buffet.

The Line’s a la carte buffet features a line-up of international flavours and Singapore’s all-time favourite dishes like Peranakan ngoh hiang, beef rendang, black pepper crab and salted egg prawns with chicken floss. A buffet not to be missed, prices start at $58++ for lunch and dinner.

If you need another reason for a meal here, The Line is also offering a durian feast. For an additional $45++, you can sink your teeth into a selection of fresh durians like mao shan wang, golden phoenix, red prawn and more. Do note that this is only available during dinner.

Pro-tip: Remember to put on your stretchy pants if you are attending this buffet.

Promotion: Brunch buffet and four-course set dinner.

Validity: Brunch buffet on Aug 8 and 9, and four-course set dinner on Aug 9, 2020

When you can’t make it for breakfast because you want to sleep in a little more over the long National Day weekend, there’s brunch at Zafferano’s.

Their brunch buffet starts off with a Singapore Sling, followed by a fine selection of Italian starters, main courses and desserts served to your table.

Included in this buffet are unlimited pours of champagne or sparkling wine, wine, beer, soft drinks, coffee and tea.

Prices start at a cool $118++ per person.

If you are planning for a romantic evening, be sure to check out their exquisite four-course set dinner for a ring-side view of the spectacular National Day fireworks display.

That said, this experience will cost a pretty penny as prices start at $198++ per person. However, if you book within the next couple of days, you may still be able to enjoy their early bird promotion at $148++ per person.

Promotion: Weekly grocery and household promotions.

Validity: Valid at all Giant Singapore supermarkets and website from now till Aug 13, 2020

From now till Aug 13, Giant Singapore is offering 55 per cent off on your second purchase of selected items. Promotions change every Friday, so be sure to check them out online or in the local newspapers before heading down to the store.

Promotion: Up to 55 per cent off on selected items

Validity: Valid at all Choc Spot retail stores from now till Aug 9, 2020

Give into your sweet tooth and save up to 55 per cent off on your favourite chocolates, candy and other sweets. Choc Spot also has a range of bundle deals that include a range of chocolate, chocolate wafers and potato chips. Make the most of this deal to celebrate the long weekend.

Promotion: Free 8 GB data

Validity: Valid at all Singtel Shop or prepaid retailer from now till Aug 30, 2020

No one ever says no to more data, especially when it is free. From now till Aug 30, get 8 GB of data for free when you purchase a new $8 hi! SIM card and top up $10 on the same day — it really is as easy as that.

Promotion: Free 10 GB data for the first month

Validity: From now till Aug 31, 2020

Get an extra 10 GB on top of your mobile plan when you sign up for a Grid Mobile plan before Aug 31. They offer 2 affordable SIM-only mobile plans that provide a generous amount of data.

For lighter users: Priced at $17.90/month, this plan gives you 20 GB of data (30 GB for the first month), 120 mins of talk time, 50 SMS, free caller ID and incoming calls.

For heavier users: Priced at $24.90/month, this plan gives you 40 GB of data (40 GB for the first month), 200 mins of talk time, 200 SMS, free caller ID and incoming calls. In addition, this plan also comes with 1 GB worth of roaming data in Malaysia per month.

Promotion: All footwear at $55

Validity: Aug 6 to 10, 2020

For 5 days only, Steve Madden is offering a massive discount on all their shoes. From wedges to heels, boots, slip-ons and everything else in-between, they are all going for an affordable $55.

What’s more, it is hassle-free. You don’t have to use any promo codes, download any app or sign up for a membership to enjoy the promotion(yay!).

Promotion: M Pass at $20 for members and $25 for the public

Validity: While stocks last

Calling all movie buffs! Golden Village is back with another movie deal just for National Day.

For a limited time only, get your hands on the M pass that entitles you to four tickets that can be used to enjoy a selection of 20 movies.

These movies include titles like John Wick Chapter 3, 21 Bridges, Mile 22, Hobbs and Shaw, Skyscraper, Pitch Perfect 3, Fast & Furious 8 and more.

Every purchase of the M Pass will entitle you to a Show Book that includes posters of 2020’s most-anticipated titles, 1-for-1 movie vouchers and food combo vouchers.

Promotion: Redeem a $5 City Square Mall voucher when you spend $55 and enjoy 55per cent off at selected restaurants with Fave

Validity: From now till Aug 30, 2020

Simply spend a minimum of $55 to redeem a $5 voucher that can be used on your next purchase at City Square Mall.

However, you’ll have to spend at least $105 at NTUC Fair Price, Q&M Dental Group or schools to enjoy this offer. For the first 4,000 redemptions only, and limited to 1 redemption per shopper per day.

But that’s not all, you can also enjoy 55per cent off on drinks, main courses or set meals when dining at selected City Square Mall restaurants if you use Fave. Head over here for more details.

18. Other National Day promotions

Looking for more National Day promotions and deals? You’re in luck!

The coupon booklet that is usually found in the National Day Parade goodie bag has gone online this year.

It features close to 200 coupons that you can use to save money the next time you dine out, do your grocery, are in need of a massage, or have a family day out.

There’s also the GoSpree mobile application by the Singapore Retailer’s Association which you should download if you want more deals this Aug.

On it you will find a wide selection of shopping, beauty, dining, hotel and activity coupons from your favourite brands like Tiong Bahru Bakery, Udder Ice Cream, Pu Tien, RISIS and more.

Alternatively, swipe your purchases on the right credit card to make your money work harder for you. Earn points, airmiles and cashback that can go into funding your next online purchase or midnight food order.