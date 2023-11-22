National monuments of Singapore: Central Fire Station

What is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

In this edition, we spotlight the oldest surviving fire station on our Little Red Dot, the Central Fire Station.

Location

The Central Fire Station was the 41st building to be gazetted as a National Monument. Located near other National Monuments such as the Old Hill Street Police Station and the Armenian Church, the MRT station nearest to the Central Fire Station is City Hall.

Significant dates

Date built: 1908-1909

Milestones:

1926: A three-storey extension with married quarters was added

1942-1945: Continued operations throughout the Japanese Occupation

1954: Another extension was built at the back of the station

2001: The Civil Heritage Defence Gallery was opened to the public

Date gazetted: 18 Dec 1998

History

In the 19th century, fire outbreaks were rampant in Singapore, and proved to be a major problem for the British Administration. This was because many houses were built using flammable materials such as wood and attap, which posed a serious fire hazard. Moreover, their close proximity to one another also meant that fires could spread very quickly.

Back then, Singapore only had small, makeshift fire stations around town that comprised firefighting squads of poorly trained men, including soldiers, convicts, and volunteers.

It was only in 1888 that the first organised team of firefighters, the Singapore Fire Brigade, was established, and the first purpose-built fire station was constructed on Cross Street in 1891. G. P. Owen, then Secretary of the Singapore Cricket Club, was appointed the founding superintendent of the Singapore Fire Brigade.

In 1904, a professional firefighter named Montague W. Pett arrived from England and succeeded Owen as Superintendent of the Singapore Fire Brigade. Montague transformed the poorly trained firefighting force into a modern fire brigade.

He also championed the building of the Central Fire Station as he believed that a modern, well-equipped fire station was necessary for a town. Construction of the new fire station commenced at the foot of Fort Canning Hill on Hill Street in 1908.

The Central Fire Station was completed in 1909. It boasted a squad of fully motorised fire trucks which effectively replaced the outdated horse-drawn engines.

The new fire engines were developed and produced by the famous London steam engine manufacturer Merryweathers & Sons. They greatly enhanced the efficiency of the local fire service in their response to emergencies.

In addition, the fire station also provided accommodation for the firefighters. Drills and exercises could be conducted on the large parade square within the compound.

In 1939, with the threat of war looming, the British Administration formed the Auxiliary Fire Service to strengthen the local firefighting force and to deal with any possible wartime emergencies such as air raids.

The Central Fire Station’s red-and-white brickwork was painted over with camouflage paint in an attempt to conceal the building from enemy bomber pilots. Nevertheless, the fire station sustained numerous direct hits from falling bombs.

When Singapore fell to the Japanese in 1942, most of the fire brigade’s European members were marched off to Changi Prison as prisoners-of-war. Those who remained in the force carried on with their duties under the direction of Victor G. Donough, who served as Superintendent at the Central Fire Station during the Japanese Occupation (1942 to 1945).

The Central Fire Station continued to function after the war, and until today. Firefighters based in this historic fire station were involved in various national emergencies and rescue operations that hit post-war and post-independent Singapore. These included the ravaging fires at Bukit Ho Swee in 1961 and the disastrous collapse of Hotel New World in 1986.

Design and architecture

Designed by William Ferguson, the building’s red-and-white rusticated facade is a distinctive characteristic of what is commonly known as "blood-and-bandage" architecture. In the case of the Central Fire Station, this feature coincidentally and aptly underscores the firefighters’ work mission to rescue and save.

The "blood" points to the exposed red bricks on the facade, while the "bandage" refers to the plaster layovers that are painted white. This architectural style was popularised during the Edwardian era (1901 to 1910).

Another outstanding feature of the fire station is its impressive lookout tower, which rises to a height of about 34m. A fireman was always stationed in the tower to spot any outbreaks of fire in the vicinity. Fun fact: In the 1920s, this tower was the highest point in Singapore.

Flanked by twin cupolas (rounded domes adorning a roof), a triangular pediment (the upper part of the front of a classical building) bearing the monogram of the Singapore Fire Brigade fronts the facade's midsection. Behind the row of bright red shutter doors are fire engines and rescue vehicles on standby for activation.

While the Central Fire Station is closed to the public, you can still participate in guided tours at the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery located right next door.

Learn about the civil defence's progression in Singapore through the years, with displays of antique fire engines and other firefighting equipment. There are also customised interactive stations for a close-up experience of what firefighters and rescuers go through during a mission. On the tour, you will even have the chance to ascend the lookout tower.

Opening hours

Regular visiting hours for the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery located beside the Central Fire Station are from 10am to 5pm daily. Closed on Mondays.

Admission

Entry is free, but visitors to the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery are required to make an online booking.

