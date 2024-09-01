National monuments of Singapore: The Chinese High School Clock Tower Building

What is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore's built heritage.

In this edition, we draw your attention to a building that is part of the oldest Chinese-medium secondary and high school in Singapore, The Chinese High School Clock Tower Building.

Location

The Chinese High School Clock Tower Building was the 43rd building to be gazetted as a National Monument. The MRT station nearest to it is Tan Kah Kee.

Significant dates

Date built:

1923-1925: The first phase of the construction of The Chinese High School was completed on Bukit Timah Road, which included the Clock Tower Building and several smaller structures

Milestones:

March 21, 1919: Singapore Nanyang Overseas Chinese Middle School was founded by Tan Kah Kee

2005: The Chinese High School merged with Hwa Chong Junior College to form Hwa Chong Institution

March 21, 2019: Hwa Chong Institution celebrated its 100th anniversary

1990s: The Clock Tower Building underwent a series of refurbishments, during which a new library was added

Date gazetted: March 19, 1999

History

Originally called Singapore Nanyang Overseas Chinese Middle School, The Chinese High School was the first secondary and high school institution established for the Chinese community in Singapore, and one of the earliest in Southeast Asia. It was founded on 21 Mar 1919 by Tan Kah Kee, a wealthy rubber magnate and Chairman of Tao Nan School.

Preceding the establishment of The Chinese High School, Chinese schools in Singapore, such as Chui Eng Si E, Chongwen Ge next to Thian Hock Keng, Ying Xing School at Ying Fo Fui Kun, and Nan Ming School at Hong San See, offered only primary education and were often run by clan associations serving specific dialect groups.

The Chinese High School broke from this tradition by accepting students from all dialect groups and backgrounds, with its first committee consisting of leaders from various Chinese communities. The school's original campus was situated on Niven Road (near Rochor).

The Chinese community's dedication to providing excellent education was further demonstrated with the construction of The Chinese High School's campus on Bukit Timah Road between 1923 and 1925.

The first phase of the project, which included the Clock Tower Building and several smaller structures, was significantly funded by Oei Tiong Ham, a sugar tycoon from Central Java, Indonesia, and avid supporter of education.

The new campus, once a rubber plantation, spanned 66 acres (roughly 37 football fields) and featured modern facilities such as libraries, laboratories, dormitories, and the iconic Clock Tower Building. The school could hold more than 2,000 students and was also equipped with electricity.

During the Japanese Occupation (1942-1945), the school's campus was commandeered by the Japanese military, who used the Clock Tower as a surveillance point. By the end of the war, the campus had suffered significant damage.

In 2005, The Chinese High School merged with Hwa Chong Junior College, its pre-university equivalent, to form Hwa Chong Institution.

Design and architecture

Perched on elevated ground, the Clock Tower Building provides a commanding view of Bukit Timah Road. Reportedly modelled after modern European and American colleges, it was designed by the renowned local architectural firm Swan & Maclaren, which also created landmarks such as Chesed-El Synagogue, Sultan Mosque, Raffles Hotel, and the Civilian War Memorial.

The building features Neoclassical architectural elements like a symmetrical layout, a frontal pediment (the triangular upper part of the front of a classical building), stately Ionic columns (columns with scroll-like patterns extending from the sides of the top), and arched doorways and windows.

The most striking feature is the 36m-high clock tower, crowned by a cupola (a rounded dome forming or adorning a roof) supported by eight small Ionic columns. Each of the clock's four faces displays a timepiece. The original clock was removed and destroyed after the Japanese Occupation. The building also included a large hall, classrooms, and offices.

The Clock Tower went through a series of restoration and expansion in the 1990s, during which a new library was added.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.