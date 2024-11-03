National monuments of Singapore: Former Nanyang University Library and Administration Building, Memorial, and Arch

What is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore's built heritage.

In this edition, we put under the magnifying glass three structures that have been collectively gazetted as a National Monument, the Former Nanyang University Library and Administration Building (today's Chinese Heritage Centre, or CHC), Memorial, and Arch.

The Former Nanyang University Memorial is located right in front of the CHC, inside Yunnan Garden.

Location

The three structures were collectively gazetted as the 42nd National Monument. The MRT stations nearest to them are Pioneer and Boon Lay.

Significant dates

Dates built:

1954-1958: The Former Nanyang University was built

1955: The Former Nanyang University Library and Administration Building was constructed, along with the Arch

March 30, 1958: The Former Nanyang University Memorial was unveiled

Milestones:

1980: The Former Nanyang University merged with the University of Singapore to form the National University of Singapore

1982: The Nanyang Technological Institute (NTI) was established

1992: NTI was renamed Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

1995: The Former Nanyang University Library and Administration Building reopened as the Chinese Heritage Centre (CHC)

Date collectively gazetted: Dec 18, 1998

History

The Former Nanyang University, fondly referred to as Nantah, holds the distinction of being Southeast Asia’s first Chinese-language university and Singapore’s second university.

The Former Nanyang University Library and Administration Building (currently the Chinese Heritage Centre, or CHC), along with the Memorial and Arch, serve as lasting symbols of the original Nantah and the determined efforts of Singapore’s Chinese community in making higher education accessible to Chinese-speaking students.

In 1953, Tan Lark Sye, a well-known Hokkien rubber tycoon and philanthropist, put forward the idea of establishing a university for the Chinese community.

As the Chairman of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce (now the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and President of the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan, he aimed to create a post-secondary institution that not only provided academic opportunities for Chinese youth but also preserved and promoted Chinese culture and values.

At the time, tertiary education was primarily available to those proficient in English. In addition to its academic mission, the university was meant to serve as a training centre for teachers in Malaya.

People from all walks of life in the Chinese community, including trishaw pullers, cabaret workers, and washerwomen, contributed generously to the building fund.

The Hokkien Huay Kuan donated a vast plot of land in Jurong for the new campus. Construction began in 1954, including key buildings like the Former Library and Administration Building, and the Arch.

While waiting for the campus to be completed, preparatory classes were held at The Chinese High School (part of today’s Hwa Chong Institution) and Chung Cheng High School (Main) — these two buildings are also National Monuments of Singapore.

On March 15, 1956, Nanyang University’s flag was raised during a modest ceremony at the new campus to signal the beginning of classes. The official opening ceremony took place on March 30, 1958, drawing a crowd of roughly 50,000 well-wishers.

In 1980, Nanyang University merged with the University of Singapore to form the National University of Singapore. The Nanyang campus was left vacant for two years before the establishment of NTI in 1982. By 1992, NTI had grown into a full university and was renamed NTU.

Design and architecture

Former Nanyang University Library and Administration Building

The first phase of the university’s construction was designed by local architect Ng Keng Siang, who was also responsible for the Lim Bo Seng Memorial at Esplanade Park.

The Former Nanyang University Library and Administration Building, along with the Memorial and Arch, were designed in the Chinese National style, blending traditional Chinese elements with modern architectural features. The signature feature of this style is the traditional Chinese roof atop a reinforced concrete structure.

The building's distinctive eaves tiles, known as wa dang and drip tiles, are adorned with the characters "nan" and "da", the abbreviated name (Nantah) of the university.

The central section of the building is flanked by wings with beautiful exposed brick façades. Originally, the building served as the university library, but it was repurposed as the Administration Block in 1966.

Today, it houses the CHC, which preserves the history of the Chinese diaspora and Nanyang University.

Presently, the exterior of the building is undergoing refurbishment, but its interior is still open to visitors.

Former Nanyang University Arch

The Arch, located in Jurong West, was once the entrance gate to the university. The university’s name and its founding year are prominently displayed on the central beam.

Although the original Arch now stands somewhat isolated due to the construction of the Pan-Island Expressway, a replica was built in Yunnan Garden in front of the Former Library and Administration Building, and Memorial. The replica was unveiled on May 17, 1995 by then-Minister for Information and the Arts, George Yeo.

Currently, the original Arch is partially obstructed by renovation works slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

Former Nanyang University Memorial

The Memorial, located in Yunnan Garden, is also designed in the Chinese National style. It was erected to commemorate the completion of the first phase of the university’s construction.

The tower, capped with a striking double-tiered Chinese roof, sits on an octagonal base with steps leading up from four directions. The Memorial was unveiled on March 30, 1958 by Sir William Goode, Governor of Singapore at the time.

Opening hours

Regular visiting hours for the CHC are daily from 9.30am to 5pm, and closed on Sundays.

The Memorial and Arch are open 24/7.

Admission

Entry to the CHC is free for Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, and students and faculty of NTU.

Entry is free for the Memorial, and Arch.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.