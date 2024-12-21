National monuments of Singapore: Former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station

What is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore's built heritage.

In this edition, we draw your attention to a structure that was once the southernmost terminal of the Federated Malay States Railways, the Former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

Location

The former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station was the 64th structure to be gazetted as a National Monument. Located near other National Monuments such as the Church of Saint Teresa, and St James Power Station, the MRT station nearest to the Former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station is Outram Park.

Significant dates

Date built:

1929-1932: The Former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station was constructed

Milestones:

May 2, 1932: The station was officially declared open by then-Governor of the Straits Settlements, Sir Cecil Clementi

June 30, 2011: The last train was driven out by Sultan of Johor, Tunku Ibrahim

2024-now: The station will be integrated with the upcoming Cantonment MRT station (expected completion in 2026)

Date gazetted: April 9, 2011

History

Although no longer operational, the iconic station stands as a testament to Singapore's colonial trade, industry, and transport boom, as well as its historic connections with Malaysia.

Before the Causeway was completed in the 1920s, Singapore's rail network was limited to the island. The Singapore Railway Company connected the town district and Kranji, with Tank Road Station (located near the Former House of Tan Yeok Nee, another National Monument) serving as the terminus.

Travellers to Malaya had to disembark at Kranji and cross to Johor by steam ferry to continue their journey.

On Jan 1, 1912, Singapore's railways were incorporated into the Federated Malay States Railways (FMSR; today's Keretapi Tanah Melayu, or KTM). The opening of the Causeway in 1924 spurred a significant rise in road and rail traffic between Singapore and Malaya.

When Tank Road Station struggled to cope, the British Administration selected a site near the docks for a new terminus, strategically close to the harbour for seamless trade connections.

Designed by Swan & Maclaren architects H.C. Atkin-Berry, Denis Santry (he also designed other National Monuments such as the Cenotaph, Sultan Mosque, and Telok Ayer Chinese Methodist Church), and D.S. Petrovich, the Tanjong Pagar Railway Station drew inspiration from existing English stations. Construction began in 1929 under FMSR General Manager John Strachan and was completed in 1931.

It was officially opened on May 2, 1932 by Sir Cecil Clementi, then-Governor of the Straits Settlements. The station featured passenger comforts such as a bar, restaurant, hair salon, and even a station hotel on the upper floors.

[embed]https://youtu.be/gaUf9yVhxXk[/embed]

The Tanjong Pagar Railway Station operated until June 30, 2011, when the Sultan of Johor, Tunku Ibrahim Iskandar, drove the last train out.

That same day, the Malaysian Government returned the land to Singapore (which had belonged to Malaysia under the Railway Ordinance of 1918) in exchange for other downtown plots. Since July 1, 2011, the Woodlands Train Checkpoint has served as the KTM terminus.

Since its closure, the Former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station has hosted a variety of corporate and community events, including exhibitions, fashion shows, and performances.

In October 2015, the Land Transport Authority announced plans to incorporate the historic site into Cantonment station, a new stop on Circle Line 6, set for completion in 2026.

Following consultations with heritage groups, it was decided that the platform canopy structures would be carefully dismantled, repaired, and preserved during construction, before being restored once works are finished.

In 2024, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched the From Dreams to Rail-ty competition to gather ideas on transforming the railway station into a vibrant, multi-functional community space. The initiative aims to create inviting public areas while honouring the site's unique heritage. Explore the winning concepts here.

Design and architecture

Reflecting Art Deco (short for the French Arts decoratifs), a style popular in the 1920s-1940s, the station boasts bold geometric designs and stylised decorations.

This architectural style was also used for the design of buildings in Singapore that were constructed during the same period, such as the Former Cathay Building and the Former Ford Factory.

Sculptor Angiolo Vannetti from Florence, Italy, created four prominent marble figures on the façade of the station, symbolising Malaya's key economic sectors: agriculture, commerce, transport, and industry.

The F, M, S, and R initials that sit above the sculptures represent the Federated Malayan States Railways.

The roofs of the station also incorporate Chinese influences, including wa dang (circular eaves tiles) and di shui (triangular drip tiles) with stylised characters of the Chinese word shou ("longevity") and Buddhist swastikas decorating their ends.

The use of these tiles feature another element of the Art Deco style — the blending in of local architectural components.

Inside, the station's grand 22m-high central hall is free of supporting columns, creating an open, airy space.

The walls feature striking ceramic murals by William Rowe of Doulton & Company, depicting Malayan industries like rubber tapping, tin mining, and rice cultivation. Coats of arms of the Straits Settlements and Federated Malay States embellish both ends of the hall.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.