National monuments of Singapore: Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple

To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore's built heritage.

In this edition, we explore in detail one of the oldest Hindu temples in our Lion City, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.

Location

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple was the 17th building to be gazetted as a National Monument. The MRT stations nearest to it are Farrer Park and Bendemeer.

Significant dates

Dates built:

1855: A temple dedicated to Narasimha Perumal, an avatar of Vishnu, was built

1960s-1966: The temple was rebuilt, and renamed as Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple

Milestones:

19 Jun 1965: A two-storey wedding hall was built and declared open by then-President Yusof bin Ishak

1900s: Sometime in the late 1900s, the yearly Thaipusam started its grand procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple

Date gazetted: Nov 10, 1978

History

Before the construction of the present-day temple, Singapore only had one shrine dedicated to Vishnu (the Hindu preserver and protector of the universe). It was located within the Sri Mariamman Temple on South Bridge Road.

Most Hindu temples in the country were built by Shaivites, the Hindu sect that venerates Shiva (the father of Murugan) as the supreme deity. As a result, the early Vaishnavite community (those who worship Vishnu), decided to establish their own temple to meet their specific spiritual needs.

In 1851, a group of prominent Indian leaders purchased land from the British East India Company. They built a temple dedicated to Narasimha Perumal, an incarnation of Vishnu, in 1855, which laid the foundation for the current Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.

By 1932, the temple had fallen into disrepair, and the deities were temporarily housed in a wooden shrine. However, it wasn't until 1952 that plans to rebuild the temple began.

Initially, the Mahomedan and Hindu Endowment Board, which had managed the temple since 1907, proposed building shops and houses around the temple to fund its redevelopment.

This plan was dropped to preserve the temple's size. Instead, the Hindu community raised funds, with additional monies from the Hindu Advisory Board, for the reconstruction of Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.

During the temple's reconstruction, a two-storey wedding hall was also built, funded by and named after P. Govindasamy Pillai, a philanthropist and community leader. The hall was opened by Yusof bin Ishak, then Yang di-Pertuan Negara (Malay for Lord of the State), on June 19, 1965.

After the temple's completion in 1966, its principal deity was changed from the lion-headed Narasimha Perumal to the gentler and more gracious form, Srinivasa Perumal. In addition, the temple was renamed accordingly.

Every year, during the Hindu month of Thai (January or February), the Hindu community celebrates Thaipusam, honouring the god Murugan.

A grand procession starts at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and ends at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple. Devotees carry kavadis (large and elaborately-decorated structures) or paal kudams (milk pots), and some impale themselves with spikes as acts of devotion or thanksgiving to Murugan.

In keeping with the Hindu custom of renovating temples every 12 years, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple undergoes regular restoration. It remains a significant place of worship for the Hindu community in Singapore, particularly for devotees of Vishnu.

Design and architecture

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, built in the traditional South Indian style, showcases an impressive five-tier gopuram (entrance tower), added during its rebuilding.

The tower is adorned with depictions of Vishnu’s avatars and other Hindu deities, along with floral and abstract designs. Its height allows devotees to offer prayers from afar.

The mandapam (prayer hall) is decorated with intricate carvings and colourful mandalas, representing the universe and nirvana. In the main sanctum, a statue of Srinivasa Perumal is enshrined, where only priests can enter to perform rituals. Two door deities, known as Dwarapalakas, guard the sanctum’s entrance, and the avatars of Vishnu are displayed above.

The temple also houses shrines to other Hindu deities, including Vishnu’s consorts Lakshmi and Andal, as well as Hanuman (Anjaneyar) and Ganesha. Each sanctum is crowned with a decorated dome, or vimanam.

Opening hours

Daily, except Saturday, from 5.30am to 12pm and 5.30pm to 9pm.

Admission

Entry is free. Do observe appropriate dressing and decorum.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.