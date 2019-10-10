National Service in Singapore - NSF ranks, pay and other benefits

I’ve obviously never served National Service (NS), but from what I gather, it’s pretty serious business.

I’ve seen my male peers transform from innocent Ah Boys to grown-up Men who can drink, smoke, cuss in fluent Hokkien… and of course, learn and train how to defend the country.

NS is a rite of passage in every Singaporean man’s life.

Although it’s technically more of a “duty”, the 2 years is quite like a first job of some sort.

You’re forced to do a bunch of things you don’t really want to do, and in exchange, you’re paid with some money, leave and other benefits.

Whether you’re a soon-to-enlist teen, an over-protective mum or just a kaypoh person, here’s a useful guide to the Singapore NS pay scale (i.e. the monthly allowance), as well as the medical, dental and insurance coverage benefits NSFs are entitled to.

ABOUT NATIONAL SERVICE (NS) IN SINGAPORE

First of all, what exactly is NS? For non-Singaporeans (or other cave people) who may be reading this, NS is a mandatory conscription to the Singapore Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) or Singapore Police Force (SPF). Here’s a timeline of the NS journey.

1. FULL-TIME NATIONAL SERVICEMEN (NSF)

Compulsory for all male Singaporeans and PRs

To enlist at 18 years old

2 years of training, including 3 months basic military training (BMT)

2. OPERATIONALLY READY NATIONAL SERVICEMEN (NSMAN)

Includes SAF national servicemen who have completed NS, and currently serving their 10-year ORNS training

Required to attend ICT (up to 40 days a year)

Required to attempt and pass IPPT

Can be activated to report to Mobilisation Centre

Must apply for Exit Permit if travelling for more than 6 months

3. MINDEF RESERVE

After completing the NS training cycle

Usually no reservist, but can be mobilised in emergency or war

You complete NS upon reaching age 40 (non-officers) or 50 (officers)

For this article, we are zooming in the first 2 years of NS. During this time, all NSFs are given a monthly allowance for their service.

They’re also covered by insurance and have various medical and dental benefits.

NSF PAY SCALE FOR SAF, SCDF, SPF

As mentioned, all NSFs are given a monthly allowance for their service.

How much you get depends on whether you end up with the SAF, SCDF or SPF, as well as your rank and vocation.

SAF NSF PAY

For those in SAF, your NSF allowance is made up of your monthly rank allowance and monthly combat allowance.

NSF MONTHLY RANK ALLOWANCE

Rank Starting rank allowance Recruit or Private (PTE) $560 Lance Corporal $580 Corporal $630 Corporal First Class $670 Specialist Cadet $650 Third Sergeant $880 Second Sergeant $980 First Sergeant $1,050 Officer Cadet $840 Second Lieutenant $1,080 Lieutenant $1,260

NSF MONTHLY COMBAT ALLOWANCE

Category Who Monthly combat allowance Combat A All combatants except those under Combat B and C $100 Combat B Aircrew, Armour, Guards, Infantry, Combat Medics, Officers or Specialists in the Medical Response Force, Seagoing $150 Combat C Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defence or Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Commando, Naval Diver $300

SCDF NSF PAY

For SCDF NSFs, your allowance depends on your rank only. That said, depending on your vocation and unit, you may also be eligible for operational allowance ($100 to $300).

Rank Starting rank allowance Enlistees Recruit or Private (PTE) $560 Lance Corporal $580 Corporal $630 Specialists Specialist Cadet $650 Sergeant 1 $880 Sergeant 2 $980 Officers Officer Cadet $840 Second Lieutenant $1,080 Lieutenant $1,260

SPF NSF PAY

For SPF NSFs, you will get your monthly rank allowance + monthly vocation allowance.

SPF NSF MONTHLY ALLOWANCE

Rank Monthly allowance Trainee Special Constabulary Constable or Trainee Vigilante Corps $560 Special Constabulary Constable or Vigilante Corps $560 Special Constabulary Constable 2 or Vigilante Corps 2 $580 Special Constabulary Constable or Vigilante Corps Corporal $630 Special Constabulary Sergeant 1 $880 Special Constabulary Sergeant 2 $980 Officer Cadet $840 National Service Probationary Inspector $1,080 National Service Inspector $1,260

SPF NSF MONTHLY VOCATION ALLOWANCE

Operation vocations Monthly vocation allowance Assistant Operations Officer, CCTV Operator, Community Engagement Officer, Division Security Officer, Dog Handler, Medic, Operations Support Officer, Station Security Officer $100 Airport Patrol Officer, Assistant Navigation Officer, Division Special Task Force Officer, Neighbourhood Police Centre Officer, Persons-In-Custody Officer, Police Coast Guard Officer, Protective Security Command (ProCom) Trooper, Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) Officer, TransCom Deputy Team Leader $150 Police Tactical Trooper, Special Operations Command (SOC) $300

After you graduate from the Home Team Academy, you will also receive $100 (non-shift work) or $142 (shift work) for meal allowance.

NSF MEDICAL BENEFITS

As with any respectable job, all NSFs are entitled to medical benefits during their 2-year gig.

Medical benefit entitlement In-house medical centre Free Public / restructured polyclinics Free Public / restructured hospitals (upon referral) Subsidised according to your medical benefits scheme Private clinics and hospitals Up to $20 per visit (capped at $350 per year)

In camp, you can receive free medical treatment at the in-house Medical Centre.