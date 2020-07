July 13 marks National Fries Day and Potato Corner is having a 1-for-1 promo for their large cups ($2.90) at all stores islandwide today, while stocks last.

This offer is valid for takeaway only. To redeem, simply show the Facebook or Instagram post below.

Hey fries lovers all over the island! We’re making #NationalFriesDay2020 more exciting and even more affordable for... Posted by Potato Corner Singapore on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Deal ends: July 13

