Natural antiviral cleaners for the home

Antibacterial and antiviral cleaners don't have to be chemical-laden or soaked in alcohol.
If you have pets or young children at home, consider trying out these natural cleaners.
Many of these are naturally acidic, which creates an inhospitable environment for bacteria and viruses.
Plus, they're probably already sitting in your kitchen!
LEMONS
The acid in lemons makes it a natural antibacterial and antiviral agent, and it smells amazing to boot!
Great for: Cleaning surfaces, bathrooms, glass
How to use: Mix the juice of one lemon with one cup of white vinegar and one cup of water in a spray bottle.
Shake well. Spray this on surfaces that need disinfecting. If you're letting it sit for a while to loosen dirt, rinse well with water afterwards.
VINEGAR
Whether it's apple cider or white, vinegar contains acetic acid, which naturally kills bacteria and viruses.
Great for: Mopping, cleaning surfaces
How to use: Make a mopping solution by pouring ½ a cup of vinegar into 3-4 litres of warm water. Mix well.
If you don't like the smell of vinegar, add in half a lemon - it not only helps to make the scent more pleasant, it adds extra cleaning power.
Be careful of using too much vinegar especially on marble or granite, though, as it can corrode the surface.
TEA TREE OIL
Not just useful in skincare, tea tree oil is a powerful natural antiviral and antifungal.
Great for: Quick cleaning, bathrooms
How to use: Combine one teaspoon of tea tree oil with two cups of distilled water in a spray bottle and shake well.
Use this for quickly disinfecting surfaces, like your yoga mat. You can also use this solution to spot-treat mould in the bathroom.
STEAMING
No need to run out to the grocery store - use steam instead. High heat is an effective way to kill off bacteria and viruses.
Great for: Upholstery
How to use: When washing kitchen or hand towels that are used by several people, use a hot wash of at least 60 deg C.
The heat kills off the bacteria and potential viruses that can thrive on damp surfaces. For other fabric surfaces such as the sofa, hire a professional steam cleaning service - or if you have a clothes steamer at home, run it over the cushions and upholstery for a quick but effective clean.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.