Natural antiviral cleaners for the home

Vinegar contains acetic acid, which naturally kills bacteria and viruses.
PHOTO: Unsplash
Melody Bay
Home & Decor

Antibacterial and antiviral cleaners don't have to be chemical-laden or soaked in alcohol.

If you have pets or young children at home, consider trying out these natural cleaners.

Many of these are naturally acidic, which creates an inhospitable environment for bacteria and viruses.

Plus, they're probably already sitting in your kitchen!

LEMONS

PHOTO: Unsplash

The acid in lemons makes it a natural antibacterial and antiviral agent, and it smells amazing to boot!

Great for: Cleaning surfaces, bathrooms, glass

How to use: Mix the juice of one lemon with one cup of white vinegar and one cup of water in a spray bottle.

Shake well. Spray this on surfaces that need disinfecting. If you're letting it sit for a while to loosen dirt, rinse well with water afterwards.

VINEGAR

Whether it's apple cider or white, vinegar contains acetic acid, which naturally kills bacteria and viruses.

Great for: Mopping, cleaning surfaces

How to use: Make a mopping solution by pouring ½ a cup of vinegar into 3-4 litres of warm water. Mix well.

If you don't like the smell of vinegar, add in half a lemon - it not only helps to make the scent more pleasant, it adds extra cleaning power.

Be careful of using too much vinegar especially on marble or granite, though, as it can corrode the surface.

TEA TREE OIL

PHOTO: Unsplash

Not just useful in skincare, tea tree oil is a powerful natural antiviral and antifungal.

Great for: Quick cleaning, bathrooms

How to use: Combine one teaspoon of tea tree oil with two cups of distilled water in a spray bottle and shake well.

Use this for quickly disinfecting surfaces, like your yoga mat. You can also use this solution to spot-treat mould in the bathroom.

STEAMING

No need to run out to the grocery store - use steam instead. High heat is an effective way to kill off bacteria and viruses.

Great for: Upholstery

How to use: When washing kitchen or hand towels that are used by several people, use a hot wash of at least 60 deg C.

The heat kills off the bacteria and potential viruses that can thrive on damp surfaces. For other fabric surfaces such as the sofa, hire a professional steam cleaning service - or if you have a clothes steamer at home, run it over the cushions and upholstery for a quick but effective clean.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about
Lifestyle Home

TRENDING

SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Wuhan virus: Govt cracks down on mask profiteers, retailer Deen Express queried on alleged inflated prices
Wuhan virus: Govt cracks down on mask profiteers, retailer Deen Express queried on alleged inflated prices
Wuhan virus: SIA, SilkAir and Scoot slash flights to China
Wuhan virus: SIA, SilkAir and Scoot slash flights to China
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
5 million masks &#039;snapped up&#039;, public urged against hoarding amid global shortage
5 million masks 'snapped up', public urged against hoarding amid global shortage

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it

SERVICES