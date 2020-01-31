Natural antiviral cleaners for the home

Antibacterial and antiviral cleaners don't have to be chemical-laden or soaked in alcohol.

If you have pets or young children at home, consider trying out these natural cleaners.

Many of these are naturally acidic, which creates an inhospitable environment for bacteria and viruses.

Plus, they're probably already sitting in your kitchen!

LEMONS

PHOTO: Unsplash

The acid in lemons makes it a natural antibacterial and antiviral agent, and it smells amazing to boot!

Great for: Cleaning surfaces, bathrooms, glass

How to use: Mix the juice of one lemon with one cup of white vinegar and one cup of water in a spray bottle.

Shake well. Spray this on surfaces that need disinfecting. If you're letting it sit for a while to loosen dirt, rinse well with water afterwards.

VINEGAR

Whether it's apple cider or white, vinegar contains acetic acid, which naturally kills bacteria and viruses.