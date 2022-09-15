Nature-lovers, now you can go camping in your Porsche 911

Porsche has released a new roof tent from Porsche Teqipment for nature lovers.

Its latest practical adventure equipment will offer customers the chance to transform their sports car into a hotel room for the great outdoors.

The two-person roof tent is now available for orders with prices starting from $7,087, and deliveries will begin in November 2022.

The brand's new roof tent has an exclusive hard case, developed at the Weissach Development Centre and co-designed by Studio F.A. Porsche in Zell am See.

From the inside, you get a floor surface that measures 210 cm x 130 cm, a high-density polyfoam mattress with tent walls made of breathable cotton, two side windows that can be opened fully for better ventilation, and a roof window. The tent is also designed for wet weather too as you get water-resistant zips and a separate rain cover for entry.

The roof tent comes in two colours - Black/Light Grey and Black/Dark Grey, each of which is embossed with a matt black Porsche logo. Porsche claims it will add more Tequipment accessories soon, these include an inner tent, a heated blanket and a shoe and bag organiser.

Porsche's new Tequipment will fit the likes of its five models - the 911, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera, and Taycan, both with and without roof rails.

Porsche Singapore says its Tequipment tent will only reach our shores in the second half of next year, and pricing will be POA.

Technical specifications

Length x width x height (folded): 146 x 140 x 33 cm

Length x width x height (extended): 258 x 257 x 118 cm

Weight: approx. 56 kg

Maximum load when stationary: approx. 190 kg (vehicles with roof rails) or approx. 140 kg (cars without roof rails)

Top speed with installed roof tent: 130 km/h.

