Navigating the job market as a fresh grad? Content creators share tips on how to land your dream job and salary

Transitioning from being a student to entering the workforce is a significant milestone that most of us will experience.

If you find yourself in this phase of adulthood, then listen up.

In a YouTube video posted by the You Got Watch channel on October 11, the hosts of The Hop Pod podcast, Joie Tan, Nicholas Yeam, and Yun Qian discussed about their past work experiences.

They covered key topics ranging from attending interviews to salary negotiations and securing your first job.

In the last few years, the process of the job search has evolved.

In the earlier stages of Nicholas' career, he would "send cold emails to companies' general email addresses".

But these days, according to Nicholas, job opportunities are now predominantly found on LinkedIn, where you can connect easily with recruiters and headhunters.

He also emphasised the importance of having a strong portfolio, particularly when applying for creative roles.

The first step in any job search is to focus on your resume. If you lack job experience, Yun Qian recommended working on passion projects that can be added to your portfolio. "It won't just only show your skillset but also your drive."

Additionally, you can also enroll yourself in career-related courses, Joie mentioned, to expand your skillset before entering the workforce. "It shows that you're willing to work on yourself and you're always improving."

Ace that interview

Interviews can be intimidating, especially when first impressions are everything. Joie recalled an interview for an art teacher position and emphasised how seriously she took it by wearing a blazer and heels.

Conversely, her interviewer aka her boss was dressed in "lup sup" (dirty) clothing, mentioning that she wore "a shirt with holes and paint all over" it.

On the other hand, Nicholas had a somewhat different experience.

While working at a public relations agency, he was instructed to wear business attire after initially dressing in casual attire. "They told me to wear a shirt, pants, and dress shoes," Nicholas mentioned, highlighting the traditional nature of the agency and work environment.

Joie and Nicholas concurred that it's better to be overdressed than underdressed for job interviews.

Another crucial aspect of the interview process is discussing salary.

"When it comes to salary, you cannot just ask for the amount but you need to prove why," Yu Xian stressed, emphasising the importance of listing your skillset and what you can offer to the company.

Nicholas pointed out how in the past, Human Resources (HR) would often inquire about your last drawn salary during interviews, and if you started with a low salary, it could affect your career trajectory if they used it as a benchmark.

He advised not mentioning your last drawn salary. If asked, express that you prefer not to disclose it as most of the time "disclosing your last drawn rarely works in your favour."

Alternatively, you can provide your expected salary.

With that said, Nicholas mentioned that some companies require you to reveal your last drawn salary. "Then it’s up to you whether this is a company that you really want to work for," he added.

Another suggestion that he gave is to directly inquire about the salary budget allocated for the role.

Career tips for fresh grads

The trio also offered advice for recent graduates. Nicholas recommended not rushing into the first job offer you receive, as taking a job you dislike could lead to burnout.

Yu Xian suggested applying for internships as a way to experience different work cultures which would help you figure out your likes and dislikes.

Joie's advice was not to feel pressured by what you see online.

"Don't be pressured by [people] your age who are celebrating big wins when you haven't even found a job. We are all on different timelines," she mentioned.

"Do your own thing, know your worth, know when it's time to stand your ground, and know when to make a little sacrifice for a better future," Joie advised.

ALSO READ: Why 'just follow your passion' is bad career advice

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.