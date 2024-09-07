Navigating life's challenges and building strength both on water and land

Kayaking isn't just about paddling through calm waters or braving choppy seas — it's a journey that teaches resilience, teamwork, and the importance of staying calm under pressure.

For Muhammad Firdaus Bin Zulkfle, a 29-year-old Rota Commander with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), these lessons are more than just skills for the water — they're principles that guide his professional and personal life.

Rota Commanders lead rotas (short for "rotations") — teams of SCDF officers who work in shifts at fire stations.

From NS to open waters

Firdaus' introduction to kayaking came during his national service (NS) when he was an Assistant Manpower Officer with the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

It was during officer cadet training that he embarked on his first long-distance kayaking expedition.

This early exposure wasn't just a fleeting experience; it sparked a passion that would grow deeper over time.

"I also had the opportunity to complete all my kayaking certifications during university when I joined the Outdoor Adventure Interest Group," he adds.

Kayaking during his university years was more than just a hobby - it was a commitment. Firdaus completed his 1-, 2-, and 3-star kayaking certifications at PAssion Wave, where the camaraderie and encouragement from trainers at PAssion Wave @ Sembawang played a significant role in solidifying his love for the sport.

These early experiences laid the foundation for Firdaus to approach kayaking not just as a physical activity, but as a source of mental fortitude and personal growth.

Building resilience and composure

In many ways, kayaking mirrors the demands of Firdaus' role in the SCDF. Both require physical endurance, a calm mind, and the ability to make quick decisions under pressure.

"Through kayaking, I learnt to be more physically and mentally resilient," says Firdaus. "This has helped me greatly in my career, especially when attending to any firefighting and rescue incidents."

As a Rota Commander, Firdaus is often on the front lines, responding to emergencies that require not only strength but also the composure to assess situations quickly and accurately.

The endurance and resilience he developed through long-distance kayaking have been invaluable in his role, enabling him to stay focused and effective, whether he's navigating rough waters or leading a team during a high-stakes rescue.

Interestingly, the skills developed in the SCDF have also made Firdaus a better kayaker. The rigorous physical and mental training in the SCDF has enhanced his kayaking abilities, allowing him to maintain composure and evaluate situations on the water with greater clarity.

"The training in SCDF has improved my physical endurance, composure, and ability to work well under pressure," says Firdaus. "This, in turn, has helped me to improve my kayaking skills and techniques."

The social side of kayaking

Beyond the physical and mental benefits, kayaking has also been a social gateway for Firdaus.

The sport has introduced him to a community of like-minded individuals, united by a shared love for the water and a spirit of mutual support.

Through his participation in PAssion Wave's kayaking programmes, Firdaus has forged strong bonds with fellow kayakers.

These connections have not only enriched his personal life but have also reinforced the importance of unity and teamwork.

"Participating in PAssion Wave kayaking programs has connected me with fellow enthusiasts, leading to participation in expeditions," says Firdaus. "These long-distance expeditions have strengthened camaraderie and interpersonal bonds."

Firdaus also finds joy in guiding less-experienced kayakers. He takes pride in helping others navigate the challenges of kayaking, showing them the ropes, and ensuring they have a positive experience on the water.

This role as a mentor and guide extends beyond the kayak, reflecting the ethos of PAssion Wave to build and bridge communities through shared experiences.

Lessons for life

For Firdaus, the lessons learned from kayaking go far beyond the sport itself. They're principles that apply to all aspects of life — patience, resilience, and putting others before oneself.

"Kayaking has guided me to develop better patience and adopt a safety-first mindset," he says. "When kayaking with others and braving against the natural elements such as the wind and currents, I've learnt to prioritise others before self."

[[nid:697036]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.