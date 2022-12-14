The NCO Club: A multi-concept space with mermaids, craft cocktails and unmatched live entertainment

A five-minute stroll from City Hall and Esplanade MRTs, The NCO Club is an all-in-one destination spot for date nights, boujee soirees with your friends, or impressing your parents with a luxurious spread of Cantonese fare.

Winning hearts since 1950s as the NAAFI Britannia Club, the lifestyle destination charms with its rich heritage and storied history, whilst tickling the fancy of consumers of this era with its smashing entertainment and hospitality.

PHOTO: The NCO Club

Though the building may share the traditional built from its days as the former Non-Commissioned Officers’ Club of the Singapore Armed Forces, a step inside reveals a luxe modern space, with carpeted flooring, warm lighting and sophisticated furnishings at each turn. Each corner of the space houses a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Find out what’s in store for all your upcoming get togethers!

Dine with The Mermaids at Fish Pool

PHOTO: The NCO Club

One of the most exotic experiences in Singapore, Fish Pool is set against the backdrop of an iconic Olympic-standard diving pool. A visit to this raw bar is unforgettable, to say the least, complete with premium seafood, cocktails and captivating nightly mermaid performances by Syrena – Singapore’s first mermaid.

Taste the best the ocean can offer in the famed Otoro & Chutoro ($38), where fatty tuna with egg mimosa is topped with nori cream, and the buttery Red Prawn ($24) with basil pesto. Pair these briny treats with tipples like the rich Ocean Inspiration ($28) that sees Japanese and single malt Scotch whiskies, or R&T Heights ($28) with notes of cinnamon, lime, and citrus.

Back with a refreshed look, get your bookings in now to be one the first to check out the reopening of Fish Pool on Dec 16, 2022.

Reservations at Fish Pool are at $98++ per pax, inclusive of a quartet of raw bar tapas, a welcome glass of prosecco and seats to the mermaid performance. Open Fri & Sat, 6pm-10.30pm. Mermaid Performances are at 6.30pm and 9pm.

A Jazzy Night at Cool Cats

PHOTO: The NCO Club

An evening lounge with drinks, grub, and groovy entertainment – what else could we possibly ask for? At Cool Cats, the stage is set for a full-piece band to get your foot-tapping and head-nodding in no time, as a stellar line-up of acclaimed artists and performers swing you through the sounds of jazz, blues, funk and R&B.

To accompany your soulful nights, sink your teeth in sharing plates of Japanese Pumpkin Tempura ($18) and Crispy Prawn ($28) with ume and wasabi aioli. Thirsty? Sip to the beat with tasty cocktails like their South American twist on the classic, the Truffle Pisco Negroni ($26) and the fruity gin-based Red Clover ($24).

Reservations at Cool Cats are subject to show charges of $25++ per pax for regular seats and $45++ per pax for VIP seats near the stage. Open Wed-Sat, 7pm-12am. First set at 8pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends; second set 9.30pm on weekdays and 10.30pm on weekends.

Wine Party at Stags’ Room

PHOTO: The NCO Club

A wine-lovers haven, Stags’ Room is an intimate wine room and lounge stocked with a private reserve of wines from around the world. Featuring both Old World and New World wines, the selection ranges from exceptional Burgundy labels and vintage Bordeaux from France to handpicked wines from Tuscany.

With a list of premium wines dispensed by Coravin, the by-the-glass list is enviable. Bask in the cozy environment as experienced and knowledgable sommeliers pick the right wine for you.

Stags’ Room is open from Tues-Sat, 5pm-11pm.

The Best of Chinese Hospitality at Madame Fan

PHOTO: The NCO Club

Grounded in traditional Cantonese staples through a modern and unique lens, a meal at Madame Fan is sure to impress even the toughest of critics. The grand 194-seater hall spruced up in hues of crimson red, black and gold is where craft, service and ambience come together for an experiential gourmet journey.

With Executive Chinese Chef Pak Chee Yit at helm, must try dishes here include the Double-boiled Four Treasure Soup – think sea cucumber, fish maw, dried scallop and crabmeat – and the fall-off-the-bone tender Jasmine Tea Smoked Ribs. For boozy treats, don’t miss Yu Cha, flavoured with an Oolong tea blend known as the Iron Goddess of Mercy, and Smoking Lavender, a soothing night cap combining lavender and blackberries.

Madame Fan is open Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm (lunch), Mon-Sun 6pm-10pm (dinner), and Sat-Sun 11am-1pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm (Dim Sum Brunch). Reserve here.

The NCO club is located at 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764.

This article was first published in City Nomads.