NDP 2023: Adrenaline-pumping heartland happenings

With National Day season in full swing, the National Day Parade (NDP) heartland celebrations are back, and this time they're sports-themed!

Run in conjunction with Sport Singapore, the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals 2023 are designed to help everyone from your friends, to your rambunctious little nieces and nephews, to your elderly grandparents bond over athletics try-outs, carnival activities, kampung games, and more.

Keep reading for a full lineup of activities:

On Aug 5 and 6

Go where? The weekend before Aug 9, the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals will be held at five locations:

ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre

ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre

ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre

ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre

Our Tampines Hub

What time? The fun begins on August 5 and 6 from 4pm to 10pm, except at Our Tampines Hub, where festivities will kick off on August 6.

What's there? Gear up for a super fun day with the whole fam! Put on your game face for sport try-outs like athletics, basketball, floorball, football, hockey, table tennis, and tennis - all run by qualified coaches!

For those seeking unique experiences, you can try archery, skateboarding, roller skating, Nerf battles, and even bouncing around in Zorb balls.

The Kampung Games will bring back fond memories - think hentam bola, ring toss, and a giant version of the old eraser games you used to play in school.

There will also be giant Jenga, bouncy castles for kids, community mural painting, and tasty snacks to keep the good vibes going.

Love a challenge? Complete all the activities in the location of your choice to redeem a mystery gift!

Stay on for live stage performances from Team Nila and join in the "Dance of the Nation" to this year's NDP theme song, Shine Your Light!

On Aug 9

On the big day, don't forget to look up from your window – you might be able to catch the massive state flag fly-past in the 'Fly Our Flag' segment between 5.30pm and 6.30pm via the Western Route (Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong and West Coast) and the Eastern Route (Bukit Timah, Toa Payoh, Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Changi, Bedok and Marine Parade).

Also happening in our skies is the RSAF55 Island Flypast from 5.40pm to 6.10pm, celebrating our air force's 55th anniversary.

An A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) accompanied by six F-16D+ and three F-15SG fighter aircraft will be flying in the vicinity of Jurong West, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Tampines and Bedok.

See if you can spot the special RSAF55 F-15SG with its RSAF55 tail flash! You can find mor​​e info about The Republic of Singapore Air force (RSAF) enhanced aerial showcase for Singapore's 58th National Day here.

Will there be fireworks?

Yes! There will be fireworks going off at the same time as the Padang at the five heartland sites (ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre, ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre and Our Tampines Hub).

Everyone is welcome from 6pm onwards, with the fireworks display happening between 8.15pm and 8.25pm. It's on a first come, first served basis, so you might want to head down early to chope a seat first.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.