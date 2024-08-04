This NDP 2024 participant shares her birthday with Singapore

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Total Defence in Singapore. To celebrate this milestone, the National Day Parade (NDP) 2024 will introduce the Total Defence 40 (TD40) Dynamic Defence Display (D3) at the Padang.

Expanding beyond the traditional parade grounds, the TD40 D3 will also extend to the waters of Marina Bay, showcasing a spectacular blend of military and civil capabilities.

With 40 assets and more than 400 participants and support staff from various defence and emergency agencies, the display will highlight Singapore's all-encompassing approach to national security.

One of the assets on display will be the Singapore Police Force's (SPF's) Emergency Response Team (ERT) vehicle, a specially modified Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) equipped with concealed strobe lights, blinkers, sirens, and communication and public announcement systems.

The vehicle enables officers to alert road users and clear a path for them to reach the scene safely and quickly.

Come Aug 9, ERT Team Leader Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jannah Wong and her teammates will show everyone watching NDP 2024 how they efficiently take down armed threats and protect the public.

The 27-year-old tells us how her training as a former national track and field athlete has helped her to be more proficient in her current role, and what it's like sharing her birthday with the Lion City.

You'll be part of an exciting display in the TD40 D3 segment at NDP 2024. What can we expect?

The ERT will demonstrate how we take down armed threats, and neutralise them. I will be part of the team that will be coming onto stage.

I hope the audience can see how swift we are. Even under the stress of an armed suspect shooting at us, we remain composed. We use the right amount of force, secure all suspects, and ensure there are no other casualties. I hope the audience sees all that during the show.

Tell us more about the crucial role of the SPF's ERT.

We are equipped with higher firepower, ballistic protection and equipment, as well as go through physical and tactical training. We are also SPF's first responders to public security-related incidents.

We undergo physical and tactical training so that we remain composed under extreme pressure, and we also know how to make swift, calculated, and effective responses.

We protect lives and safeguard our society. During any big events or celebrations, like New Year's or Christmas, or occasions when a lot of members of the public come together.

We will definitely have ERT officers deployed there just to ensure that everything is peaceful, because if there are any incidents that threaten the public's safety and security, we will step in.

What does your role as Team Leader entail?

As the team leader of an ERT, I have the responsibility to ensure that my team is competent, and that we have seamless coordination through fostering team work, so that we can maximise our capabilities together. During difficult situations, I will guide the team through unexpected circumstances.

When we receive a call about an incident, I reflect on my training and what I have to do [as we make our way there]. I cannot panic. If I panic as a team leader, the whole team may panic too. It's my responsibility to show my team that we can do it, and to follow through with what we have learned during our training.

We cannot treat every incident the same way. Each case we encounter has different reasons behind it. We need to take different approaches and see each situation uniquely.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/pOZnJHB2El/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d77919df-2774-48ee-85c8-6580f08d4bb3[/embed]

Back in the day, ASP Jannah Wong (extreme left) was in the same 4x100m relay team as Singapore track star Shanti Pereira.

We're very honoured to be speaking to a former national track and field athlete! What was your pet event, and how did training at that level help you in your current career?

I competed in the 100m hurdles for many years. Being a national athlete enhanced my physical capabilities and built my mental strength and resilience, which are essential for law enforcement.

It also helped me embody the SPF core values of courage, loyalty, integrity, and fairness. I'm glad to have transitioned from making Singapore proud as an athlete to protecting Singapore as a police officer.

You'll be celebrating your birthday with Singapore on Aug 9. How awesome! Happy birthday in advance! Do you feel extra-Singaporean?

I've always felt a connection to Singapore. As a national athlete and now a police officer, I feel a strong bond and sense of belonging to Singapore, which makes me immensely proud.

Growing up, I celebrated my birthday with all the fireworks and festivities of National Day. When I was in primary and secondary school, my family used National Day, which is a public holiday, as an opportunity to gather. Whether it was a picnic or a chalet, we celebrated together and watched the NDP or caught the fireworks from a good spot.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/singaporepoliceforce/posts/690339136468116?ref=embed_post[/embed]

The SPF's ERT: Frontline defenders safeguarding Singapore's public spaces

The ERT is a special group of highly-trained officers who respond quickly to armed threats and public security-related incidents, such as armed attacks and terrorism. Established in 2016, each team consists of four to five officers who are selected based on their excellent fitness and shooting skills. ERT officers also undergo rigorous training to stay prepared, working closely with other special units and conducting joint patrols.

ERT officers, whether training or on duty, carry approximately 17kg of equipment. This includes bullet-resistant helmets and vests for their protection. They are also armed with HK-MP 5 sub-machine guns, which offer a longer range and can hold more ammunition, making sure they are well-prepared to handle any threats.

The ERT patrols busy public areas, like shopping malls, to deter potential attackers and provide a sense of security. In case of an actual attack, these officers are the first on the scene to swiftly neutralise the threat, minimise casualties, and protect the public.

Their presence and readiness play a crucial role in keeping Singapore safe by reducing the risk of attacks and ensuring a rapid and effective response when needed.

This article was first published on Wonderwall.sg.