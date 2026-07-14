Best spots to catch fireworks this National Day

For many Singaporeans, fireworks are one of the highlights of the National Day celebrations.

This year's National Day Parade is returning to the National Stadium for the first time in a decade, and all major parade events including the National Education (NE) shows and previews will take place at the same location.

The fireworks will be set off at a new firing site outside the stadium's West Opening.

If you didn't manage to snag tickets for NDP 2026, fret not. Here are several locations in Singapore where you can catch the fireworks this National Day.

Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower

Located directly opposite from the National Stadium, the Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower offers elevated and unobstructed views of the Kallang Basin — where the NDP 2026 fireworks will be launched.

Stadium Riverside Walk

Just outside the National Stadium, the Stadium Riverside Walk is a good spot to catch the NDP 2026 fireworks as the waterfront path offers an open view of the Kallang Basin.

The Kallang Wave Mall is also nearby, for those who want to do some shopping and dining before and after the festivities.

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Near Nicoll Highway MRT station

Another place to catch the NDP 2026 fireworks is at the waterfront grass patches across the street from exit B of Nicoll Highway MRT station.

The stretch overlooks the Kallang Basin, providing panoramic views of the fireworks and the city's skyline. Plus, it's a good spot for picnics.

Golden Mile Tower

While it's further away from the action, Golden Mile Tower's open air car park is another place to consider — especially for those who want to avoid the bigger crowds nearer the Kallang Basin.

It may also offer more privacy, as drivers can watch the fireworks display from the comfort of their cars.

NDP 2026 fireworks schedule

Leading up to the National Day Parade on Aug 9, there will be two preview shows on July 25 and Aug 1, as well as an NE show on July 18. The first NE show took place on July 11.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com