NDP 2026: Orang Laut singer, dancer with Down syndrome add personal touch to performances

Do you know what "Aok Diko" means? Chances are, many Singaporeans don't.

And that's exactly what Asnida Daud, 53, hopes to change with her performance at the upcoming National Day Parade (NDP).

This year, the singer will take to the stage for the first time with Aok Diko — an original song she had written in the Orang Laut dialect.

"Aok Diko means 'yes!'. In a conversation, when you say Aok Diko, it means you are reaffirming the person that you are conversing with, you are acknowledging their presence," Asnida explained at a NDP 2026 media preview on Thursday (July 2).

The song is very important to Singapore as it acknowledges the existence of the coastal community Orang Laut, and adds "another layer and colour" to the nation's story, she said.

It is also a family collaboration, as the tune is composed by her son and arranged by her husband.

For Asnida, Aok Diko carries a much deeper meaning.

"If this language [the Orang Laut dialect] is gone, our stories will be gone too," she said.

Aok Diko is a phrase commonly used by the Orang Laut community, and to her, it represents a dialogue about the islands they once inhabited.

"I feel that this is a conversation about the islands, which may no longer appear on Singapore's map, but is still very much embedded in my mind. So, for the younger generation, I hope that they know that we, the community of Orang Laut, have been there for the longest time," Asnida said.

As an advocate for the indigenous islanders here, the singer hopes that her performance at NDP 2026 will encourage Singaporeans to learn more about the Orang Laut culture and community, even if it starts with a single phrase.

"If they go back after the NDP show learning at least one phrase, I have done my job because the song will take centre stage as a Singapore story, and not left as a footnote," she said.

'Dream come true'

Like Asnida, Megan Tang is also performing at the National Day Parade for the first time.

In the Go Beyond Our Limits segment, the 20-year-old, who has Down syndrome, will perform a self-choreographed dance alongside six other performers from various backgrounds.

"Different backgrounds don't matter, we help each other and I feel very supported by them," Megan told the media.

As a K-pop fan, her dance routine for NDP 2026 was inspired by the genre.

"My routine, my dance style is K-pop. I love K-pop," she said.

Preparing for the performance, however, does not come without challenges.

"The hardest part was getting the timing right with the group, especially the formations. It took many weeks of practice, but I kept trying and trying until it felt right," Megan said.

The group now has a clear sense of each other's rhythm and can support one another on stage, she added.

On a more personal level, the young Singaporean shared that the cartwheel was one of the toughest moves to master.

"Because of my shorter limbs, it is more difficult to execute such moves," she told AsiaOne.

And if Megan looks familiar, that's because this isn't her first appearance at NDP — the dancer was featured in a film screened at NDP 2023.

"Being in the film was special, but performing live, I get to feel the audience and the stadium in the moment. It's a dream come true," she said.

"I've grown a lot, I'm stronger, more confident, and I trust myself more on stage. In 2023, I was still learning. Now, I feel ready to perform in front of everyone at the National Stadium."

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National Day Parade 2026

Asnida and Megan are among those taking part in the National Day Parade this year.

NDP 2026, which will take place at the National Stadium, features 36 artistes and more than 2,600 performers comprising volunteers from community groups such as Touch Community Services, People's Association and Soka Gakkai Singapore, as well as Ministry of Education (MOE) schools.

Inspired by Singapore's sporting spirit, this year's theme "Go Beyond" will celebrate perseverance, triumph and the spirit of pushing boundaries, lifting others and inspiring the nation.

Among them are Singapore representatives kitefoiler Max Maeder, indoor skydiver Kai Minejima-Lee, para swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Moza Alyka Baihakki.

NDP 2026 will be separated into a pre-parade segment and six chapters, according to the NDP 2026 executive committee.

Some highlights include a People's Parade celebrating 34 Singaporean stories via a colourful procession of 18 floats around the performance space, as well as NDP's first indoor drone show featuring 300 drones performing in sync with homegrown singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko and aerialists.

Show committee chairman Colonel Wong Zeng Yu said: "This year's show seeks to inspire Singaporeans that we, as one united people, can overcome any challenge and go beyond."

More information can be found on NDP 2026's website.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com