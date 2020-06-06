NDP2020: Wet blankets and party poopers not needed

Picture this: It’s Ah Ma’s 70th birthday this year, but thanks - or rather, no thanks - to Covid-19 and the Circuit Breaker, the entire extended clan can’t be together under one roof to eat, drink, and make IG stories.

So, you take the trouble to coordinate everyone’s schedules for a Zoom gathering, and order cakes and bubble tea online to be delivered to all your uncles’ and aunties’ homes, so that everyone can still have a semblance of Ah Ma’s usual birthday celebrations.

Then, two of your cousins (the irritating ones you’ve never liked) kick up a fuss and go all Eco Warrior on you and start flooding the family WhatsApp group chat with a barrage of comments that start off with “Why are you wasting money on all this food and delivery?!” “Do you know what a large carbon footprint is being left behind by all the food deliveries being made from this?!” and escalate to “Zoom is not secure!” “I hate parties! So fake!” and eventually, “CANCEL THE PARTY LAH!! NO MOOD LIAO 🙄”

So, yah. This year’s NDP is like that lor. Haters gonna hate and party poopers gonna poop.