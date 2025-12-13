Nee Soon Night Bazaar is bigger, better and back – here are 3 things you shouldn't miss

Singaporeans love their night markets, and the North has one of the biggest around. Nee Soon Night Bazaar, known for its neon lights, viral nosh and good vibes, has made its return next to Yishun MRT station this December.

AsiaOne got a first look and found three things you, and your social media feed, shouldn't miss.

Trendy food as seen on TikTok

When you think of night markets, the first thing that hits you is the mouth-watering food found at every corner. And it's no different at this version of the Nee Soon Night Bazaar – old favourites like Ramly burgers, tutu kueh and refreshing sweet drinks are night market staples you'll find to satisfy your cravings.

Apart from the usual fares, this night bazaar also features trendy food as seen on TikTok and Xiaohongshu.

If tasty food dominates your TikTok feed, chances are you've already seen Lu Zhi Wei pop up on your For You Page.

Pick your favourite braised meats and veggies, then enjoy them coated in a rich, delicious seasoning of soy sauce and sesame oil. You can even add chilli to the mix if you want your tastebuds to tingle.

Another hit making waves online is the brand new mango pomelo dish from ChubTutu, that's inspired by a viral post on Xiaohongshu.

A fresh piece of mango forms the base of the dessert, which is then slathered with cream cheese piped on top, and finished with a sprinkling of popping boba and juicy pomelo. This tropical dessert doesn't just look good for the 'Gram, it is a much needed palate cleanser you need to end your food hunt with.

Neon-lit IG-worthy photo spots

While you're exploring all there is to see at Nee Soon Night Bazaar, keep your eyes peeled for the neon light set-ups around – you'll want to snap pics at these photo opp spots for your social media feed.

There are also plenty of seating spaces and Christmas decorations that transform the night market into a place for the community to vibe and chill.

Grab some grub from the food stores and maybe a cold one with your best buddies at the beer garden in the middle of the night market.

For kiddos and even adults who're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's even a surprise winter experience with artificial snow every night.

Sneak in a mini shopping spree

It's the season of gift-giving and if you've yet to pick something up for your secret Santa gift exchange, then make a stop at the Nee Soon Night Bazaar.

Night markets are great for browsing oddities and cute knick-knacks, so stock up on trinkets and toys for easy Christmas gifting.

Sitting out the shopping rush? No worries - this night market’s livestream zone brings the flash deals to you. Featuring a grand jewellery sale, tune in to the live on TikTok or Facebook for great deals and snag some new bling for 2026.

Catch the Nee Soon Night Bazaar this December

Yishun is definitely happening - and for the right reasons. If you are feeling restless this December holidays and are not one to fall for FOMO, make sure you visit the Nee Soon Night Bazaar happening from now to Dec 21.

Located at the field next to Yishun MRT, this night market promises delicious eats, fun for the family and magical memories to mark the end of 2025.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Yishun Central Merchants' Association

