Need a break? Here are 7 free relaxing activities to check out during Wellness Festival Singapore

Has life been taking a toll on you? If so, you may need a wellness break to recharge and reset.

Conveniently, the Wellness Festival Singapore is just around the corner. Happening in the month of June, the inaugural festival has an interesting line-up of wellness activities that will be scattered across various locations in Singapore.

The initiative by Singapore Tourism Board is organised in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore, Health Promotion Board, National Arts Council, Sentosa Development Corporation, and Sport Singapore.

Keen on heading to the event but don't want to fork out too much money? Here are some of the free ones you can check out.

The Wellness Sensorium

PHOTO: Wellness Festival Singapore

Located at Gardens by the Bay, The Wellness Sensorium is a multi-sensory pop-up with six zones of wellness experiences to check out.

Some of the programmes include slow-stitch meditation, fitness workouts, nutrition talks and mental health circles.

Date: June 3 to 12

Where: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 31 Marina Park, Singapore 019191

Wellness Festival Weekend @ Jewel

The wellness classes for this programme will be held at the calming Shiseido Forest Valley at Jewel Changi Airport.

Here, you can look forward to spin classes, K-Kardio and even a taichi class with Sea Games Gold Medalist Lee Tze Yuan.

Date: June 11 and 12

Where: Shiseido Forest Valley, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd., Singapore 819666

Zentosa Fest

Held at Sentosa, Zentosa Fest will have a series of curated lifestyle offerings.

The event will also be organised as part of Sentosa's 50th anniversary celebrations and will include curated wellness-themed stay over programmes and beach activities.

Date: June 1 to 30

Where: Sentosa, Islandwide

Merli Wellness Trails

PHOTO: Wellness Festival Singapore

Explore three nature parks — Singapore Botanic Gardens, Fort Canning Park and Hortpark — with mascots Merli and friends.

During your walk, activate the event app to try and collect as many heart points as you can within the stipulated time frame.

Date: June 2 to 19

Where: Singapore Botanic Gardens, Fort Canning Park and Hortpark

Happy Planet, Happy People

In collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board and Monster Day Tours, ClassPass brings Singapore to you through livestream neighbourhood tours and wellness experiences that will be held at Gardens by the Bay.

There will be two classes to choose from — HIIT the Garden Deck + Neighbourhood Tour and Bloom with Yoga + Neighbourhood Tour.

Date: June 11

Where: Virtual

Crane X Wellness Fest

The Crane X Wellness Fest is a pop-up marketplace and series of workshops that will feature a series of Singapore-based wellness brands.

Some activities you can look forward to include perfume workshops, kombucha workshops and herbology talks.

Date: June 4 and 5

Where: 148 Arab Street, Singapore 199831

Rhythmic Wellness

PHOTO: Wellness Festival Singapore

Let loose with Chinese percussion by taking part in some movement and meditative drum practices.

You can try your hand at a drumming circle workshop or experience how steel tongue drumming relaxes your body while you play the drums. At the end of it all, sit back and enjoy a drum percussion performance by award-winning percussion ensemble Drum Feng.



Date: June 11

Where: MPH, Kallang Community Club, 45 Boon Keng Rd, Singapore 339771

For more details, check out the Wellness Festival Singapore's website.

