Need to clear leave? 7 interesting things you can do this year-end

Seems like everyone who still has a job now has another problem: being nagged by our HR managers to clear our annual leave by the end of 2020.

If your feeble attempts to carry forward your leave have failed, here are some ideas on how to spend your annual leave days. As a bonus, some activities might even give you the impression that you are overseas. (If only…)

Doraemon’s Time-Travelling Adventures In Singapore

Make sure you go to the National Museum with a fully-charged smartphone because you’ll need it for all your nostalgic camwhoring. The lovable robot cat has replicated and planted itself around the museum, each displayed with a different iconic gadget.

The museum has also added additional activities such as designing your own gadget and online scavenger hunt. Participants from the scavenger hunt can also stand a chance to win exclusive NMS Doraemon Singapore-themed collectibles.

And the best part, It’s free of charge. The exhibition (10am to 7pm) is available from now till 27 December 2020.

Address: National Museum Singapore 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897

Jurassic World Cafe

To be honest, we thought the Jurassic World Cafe is a bit lame. Cakes and coffee? C’mon.

They should have replicated some of the most famous dinosaur-feeding scenes from the Jurassic Park movies. Like locking cafe patrons inside a feeding cafe and forcing us to fight over slabs of raw meat instead.

Anyway, if you have a little time (and cash) to spare, you can help the economy by dining in at the Jurassic World Cafe. You get beautiful views of the Singapore skyline and can buy interesting dino-themed merchandise.

Prices range from $6 for a cup of coffee to the most expensive Jurassic World Burger at $28. And as usual, make your reservation before heading down.

Address: Ion Sky 2 Orchard Turn, Level 56, Singapore 238801

Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express

The Orient Express is the ah kong of all trains — a long-distance passenger train service that used to serve a selection of routes in Europe. Not your typical MRT train, okay?

This famous train is the latest exhibit at Gardens by the Bay. Don’t expect the entire train to be featured, though — there are only two original 1930 train carriages and a 158-year-old locomotive.

It takes about 45 minutes to look through the 300 historical artefacts and documents in the train.

There’s also a pop-up restaurant in the dining car if you want to pretend to be fancy (and if you don’t mind the price tag that comes along with it).

Actually, if you’re really fancy you should consider getting a fast pass ($80) to skip the crowd and go to the front of the line.

For the rest of us peasants with no fast pass, it costs $25 per ticket. Family bundles are also available for 2 adults and 2 children (ages 3 to12) at $88.

Address: West Lawn of Gardens by the Bay 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Absolute Cycle x Zouk

In partnership with Absolute Cycle, Zouk is allowing you to cycle your way to the beat of club music.

The high intensity spin classes start from $49 with Zouk freebies included. And if your legs are not dead by the end of the class, you can always opt for a longer commitment where prices start from $180.

I doubt you would want alcohol at the end of your ride. But if you are looking to quench your thirst, the drinks bar will have water, isotonic drinks and juices.

Bookings have to be made 8 days in advance – that means you have 8 days to decide if you really want to destroy your legs.

Address: Zouk Singapore 3C River Valley Road #01-05 to 06 The Cannery, 179022

Zouk Cinema Club

You’ve got to give it to Zouk for making use of their assets and coming up with new initiatives

Aside from Absolute Cycle x Zouk, they have transformed their main room into a cinema. From Wednesday to Saturday nights, newly released films and cult classics will be screened.

If you are worried about Covid-19, rest assured that only 50 pax is allowed each night and TraceTogether app or token is required for entry.

The only problem is that you would have to drop a text at 9006 8549 or email them to find out what movie is screening before making a reservation.

Prices vary based on table packages. The cheapest package we found starts from $75. Don’t worry, alcohol is included.

Address: Zouk Singapore 3C River Valley Road #01-05 to 06 The Cannery, 179022

Around the World in 80 Days

No, you still can’t travel yet but at least you can relive the journey of Phileas Fogg from the book Around The World in 80 Days.

With the usage of outfits, cuisines and set design, you basically 'fly' to different countries by moving from room to room. Attendees will also get to conduct interesting activities such as food tasting, drink appreciation and DIY crafts.

What’s even better is this entire journey takes about 2.5 hours and the location will only be revealed 24 hours before the workshop.

Depending on which day you are 'flying off', tickets are priced at $133 (Thursday), $153 (Friday) and $173 (Saturday).

Bringing the kids along? No worries! There’s an Immersive Children’s book workshop (for children age between 3 to 9 years old) at $48. Just take note that there is no food tasting included.

For those who want to skip the school holiday crowd, don’t worry — this experience will still be available till the end of February 2021.

Aqua Gastronomy

Want to feel like a crazy rich Asian? Blow your cash on this dining experience in Singapore’s largest fish tank complete with chio lighting.

From now till 18 December, Resorts World Sentosa is currently offering the 4-course Holiday Menu at $118++ for RWS Members and $138++ for non-members.

The 5-Course Festive Menu experience will only be available from 19 December 2020 to 3 January 2021 at $138++ for RWS Members and $168++ for non-members.

To top it off, you also get a complimentary champagne cocktail.

Seems like Bruce the Shark from Finding Nemo has been planning the menu.

The entire menu echoes the slogan that 'fish are friends, not food' — main dishes are mostly crustaceans and not a fish in sight. A separate vegetarian and meat menu is also available for folks who have seafood allergies.

You can make your bookings via 6577 6688 or email at dining@rwsentosa.com.

Location: Open Ocean Habitat, S.E.A. Aquarium (accessible by a dedicated entry beside Ocean Restaurant, via the B1 West carpark) 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, 098269

Boeing 737 Simulator & Virtual Reality Experience

Why wait to fly when you can pretend to fly? And it’s not about Singapore Airlines’ Restaurant A380 “dining experience” – we’re talking about being a pilot.

Voted number two on TripAdvisor, this experience gives you a chance to fly on a flight simulator. You’ll be assisted by a legit pilot, choose your flight path and see some stunning realistic scenery.

Depending on the duration of choice, the price ranges from $175 to $395.

Students get 30 per cent for booking from Monday to Thursday with the code SGSTUDENT. And if you can’t fake your way with your student ID, you can still get 15 per cent off with the promo code SGLOCAL.

Address: Singapore Flyer 30 Raffles Avenue #02-06 Singapore 039803

This article was first published in MoneySmart.