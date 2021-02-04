Need food to reach bae's heart? Here are 5 delicious Valentine's Day ideas

In food-obsessed Singapore, odds are that great dining experiences are the way to your lover’s heart. Whether it’s dining under the stars in an Instagram-friendly tepee or staying home with that pizza you both have always wanted to try, we’ve assembled a bunch of cool and unforgettable options to treat your Valentine to on that special day.
1. Chinese-European delights at The Spot
With Valentine’s Day falling neatly on the third day of the Lunar New Year, executive chef Lee Boon Seng of Chinese-European restaurant The Spot is bringing together both culinary cultures in a special six-course menu ($138 per person).
The meal starts with appealing snacks like an uni tartlet, fresh oysters and a mala Scotch egg, and progresses with delectable dishes such as slow-cooked fjord trout with vegetable couscous and wagyu short rib with soy-caramelised black garlic glaze.
Desserts are equally beguiling: poached nashi pear with chrysanthemum sorbet or saffron chempedak ice cream spiked with Sichuan peppers.
To book, email hello@thespot.sg or call 6836 5994.
2. Valentine’s Day Meal Kits from Island Kitchen Collective
Sometimes, the most romantic evenings are spent enjoying a good meal and the companionship of your lover in the comforts of home. To that end, cloud kitchen Island Kitchen Collective has a cool and affordable option in its three-course Valentine’s Day Meal Kit ($128).
Start with that Italian classic of prosciutto di Parma with compressed cantaloupe and then choose between a slow-braised wagyu beef cheek or sous vide Norwegian salmon for your mains.
A decadent slice of tiramisu serves as a sweet end to your meal. Add $30 for a bottle of prosecco; delivery is free.
Available from Feb 5 till 15. To order, email hello@islandkitchencollective.sg.
3. An enchanted evening at Botanico
This atmospheric restaurant at the Botanic Gardens gets a romantic makeover with fairy lights galore and dishes that come in pairs on their plates. To wit, the snack platter features a bite-sized rojak on a homemade prawn cracker served beside a duck and foie gras croquette.
Main courses include roasted Atlantic cod braised in a butter-laced fish stock alongside a soy and lime-braised beef short rib. Reserve an indoor table on Feb 14 and receive a complimentary rose, while reservations for an outdoor terrace table come with a complimentary bouquet.
Prices for the five-course menu start at $268.
4. The Get Some Kit from Lucali BYBG
A reservation at hipster hotspot Lucali BYBG can be notoriously difficult to score, so its Get Some Kit, featuring its much-talked-about New York-style pizza is a great way to score Valentine’s Day points with your better half.
For the first time, Lucali is offering a takeaway option - in this case, a $300 set replete with pizza, pasta, salad, chocolate truffles, a half bottle of champagne, a bottle of L.A.S. Vino x Lucali red wine, a candle, music playlist and blindfold (‘cos it’s still a surprise if she can only smell the food, right?).
Available on Feb 13 and 14.
5. A Romance Teepee experience at Mr Stork
A bottle of Billecart-Salmon Rose Champagne, light bites like salmon tartare cones, and a teepee to cosy up in under the stars. This special experience on the 39th storey al fresco bar at Andaz Singapore can be had for $300 per couple from 5pm till the establishment closes on 14 February.
As keepsakes, you’ll receive a pair of 100ml bottles of Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice Gin cocktails to take home.
To reserve, call 6408 1288.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.