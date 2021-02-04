Need food to reach bae's heart? Here are 5 delicious Valentine's Day ideas

In food-obsessed Singapore, odds are that great dining experiences are the way to your lover’s heart. Whether it’s dining under the stars in an Instagram-friendly tepee or staying home with that pizza you both have always wanted to try, we’ve assembled a bunch of cool and unforgettable options to treat your Valentine to on that special day.

1. Chinese-European delights at The Spot

Happy CNY and Valentine's Day in advance from all of us at The Spot! ❤️ Do take note of our operating hours for 11,12,13... Posted by The Spot Singapore on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

With Valentine’s Day falling neatly on the third day of the Lunar New Year, executive chef Lee Boon Seng of Chinese-European restaurant The Spot is bringing together both culinary cultures in a special six-course menu ($138 per person).

The meal starts with appealing snacks like an uni tartlet, fresh oysters and a mala Scotch egg, and progresses with delectable dishes such as slow-cooked fjord trout with vegetable couscous and wagyu short rib with soy-caramelised black garlic glaze.

Desserts are equally beguiling: poached nashi pear with chrysanthemum sorbet or saffron chempedak ice cream spiked with Sichuan peppers.

To book, email hello@thespot.sg or call 6836 5994.

2. Valentine’s Day Meal Kits from Island Kitchen Collective

Sometimes, the most romantic evenings are spent enjoying a good meal and the companionship of your lover in the comforts of home. To that end, cloud kitchen Island Kitchen Collective has a cool and affordable option in its three-course Valentine’s Day Meal Kit ($128).

Start with that Italian classic of prosciutto di Parma with compressed cantaloupe and then choose between a slow-braised wagyu beef cheek or sous vide Norwegian salmon for your mains.

A decadent slice of tiramisu serves as a sweet end to your meal. Add $30 for a bottle of prosecco; delivery is free.

Available from Feb 5 till 15. To order, email hello@islandkitchencollective.sg.

3. An enchanted evening at Botanico

This atmospheric restaurant at the Botanic Gardens gets a romantic makeover with fairy lights galore and dishes that come in pairs on their plates. To wit, the snack platter features a bite-sized rojak on a homemade prawn cracker served beside a duck and foie gras croquette.

Main courses include roasted Atlantic cod braised in a butter-laced fish stock alongside a soy and lime-braised beef short rib. Reserve an indoor table on Feb 14 and receive a complimentary rose, while reservations for an outdoor terrace table come with a complimentary bouquet.

Prices for the five-course menu start at $268.

4. The Get Some Kit from Lucali BYBG

A reservation at hipster hotspot Lucali BYBG can be notoriously difficult to score, so its Get Some Kit, featuring its much-talked-about New York-style pizza is a great way to score Valentine’s Day points with your better half.

The perfect solution for the Netflix-and-chill couple - or, indeed, a happy singleton.

PHOTO: Lucali

For the first time, Lucali is offering a takeaway option - in this case, a $300 set replete with pizza, pasta, salad, chocolate truffles, a half bottle of champagne, a bottle of L.A.S. Vino x Lucali red wine, a candle, music playlist and blindfold (‘cos it’s still a surprise if she can only smell the food, right?).

Available on Feb 13 and 14.

5. A Romance Teepee experience at Mr Stork

A bottle of Billecart-Salmon Rose Champagne, light bites like salmon tartare cones, and a teepee to cosy up in under the stars. This special experience on the 39th storey al fresco bar at Andaz Singapore can be had for $300 per couple from 5pm till the establishment closes on 14 February.

As keepsakes, you’ll receive a pair of 100ml bottles of Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice Gin cocktails to take home.

To reserve, call 6408 1288.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.