Need a getaway? Over 370,000 discounted SIA, Scoot tickets to go on sale in November

SINGAPORE — More than 170,000 discounted Singapore Airlines (SIA) tickets and some 200,000 discounted Scoot tickets will go on sale on Nov 3.

In a statement on Tuesday, the national carrier said it is offering the discounts as part of its upcoming Time To Fly travel fair.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at SIA's physical event from Nov 3 to 5 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre Halls 405 and 406.

Tickets will also be available online between Nov 3 and 16 on the SIA website, mobile app, as well as through SIA-appointed travel agents, said SIA.

SIA will offer discounts on more than 170,000 round-trip tickets across business, premium economy and economy class, from Singapore to 71 destinations — nearly its entire travel network.

The discounts are applicable for flights between January and September 2024.

The 200,000 discounted Scoot tickets, meanwhile, are only available for one-way flights, Scoot — the budget subsidiary of SIA — said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 17).

Scoot will offer discounted rates to more than 50 destinations for travel between November 2023 and October 2024.

Airfares, the budget airline said, start from $68 to Kuala Lumpur and $140 to Taipei. More details will be announced on its website on Oct 31.

Like SIA, the travel deals will also run on Scoot's website between Nov 3 and 16, 2023.

Chief commercial officer of SIA Lee Lik Hsin said: "SIA and Scoot are pleased to offer our customers greater options and value as they make their travel and holiday plans for 2024, and as we return to pre-pandemic levels of operations."

The three-day physical travel fair also includes a lucky draw, where participants stand to win a pair of business class round-trip tickets to Bali, the Maldives, Osaka and Phuket.

Frequent flyers said they welcomed the discounts.

"This is good news for me," said Judy Tan, 57, a retired advertising director who has been to 10 countries this year. "Air fares have gone up so much since the pandemic."

Quinn Tan, who has been travelling for the last two months while on a sabbatical, said she was "sceptical" about the discounts but might be persuaded to travel more if they are significant.

"I'm eyeing Japan, Norway and London," said the 33-year-old banker. "But my plans will depend on how big the discount is."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.