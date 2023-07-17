Need a home makeover? Score premium mattresses, sofas and more at Four Star's upcoming BrandFest Sale for up to 80% off

Calling all new homeowners or anyone looking to spruce up their abode!

Four Star will be running its BrandFest Sale 2023 from July 19 to 23.

You can expect discounts of up to 80 per cent at this furniture sale, from mattresses and bed frames to leather sofas and dining sets.

While you’re spoilt for choice, we’ve got our eyes on a few pieces of furniture that will for sure be a talking point in your home.

Sweet, sweet dreams

Home is where you rest and recuperate. So forget about counting sheep and dive straight onto these mattresses that will lull you to sleep in a jiffy.

Depending on your preference, there are a few options to choose from.

The Detense Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex mattress uses unique Japanese technology and silk-feel eco fibres to help you stay cool throughout the night. Its anti-static feature also helps reduce the build-up of static electricity in the body and alleviate any stress or muscle tension.

Prone to waking up with back pain? The mattresses from the Chiro+ range might just be what you're looking for. Featuring chiropedic technology, your back and spine will get the optimum support they need.

Or go for the Tencel series, which is especially ideal for those with sensitive skin.

They are made with soft, breathable and environmentally friendly Tencel fabric. Plus, the memory foam helps to prevent bacterial growth, which can cause skin irritation, giving you a comfortable sleeping experience.

Prices for Single, Super Single, Queen and King sizes start from $199, $299, $399 and $499 respectively.

It’s all about matching your bedroom aesthetics

Now that you’ve got your new mattress, it’s time to shop for a well-built bed frame.

Four Star’s bed frames are customisable, so you can be assured that your choices will complement your bedroom.

The headboards are fitted on Divan bases – made with a sturdy wooden frame and upholstered with fabric – but depending on your preference, you have the option of synthetic leather too.

Additionally, you can choose between wooden and metal legs for your bed frame. Expect bed frame prices to start from $199.

Who said decluttering has to be tough? Four Star also offers bed frames with ample storage space. Think storage beds with side cabinets, drawers and pull-out beds.

But we've got our eyes on the lift-up beds. Equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that comes with a 10-year warranty, the bed frame can easily store your belongings out of sight – and out of mind.

Breathe new life into your living room

No matter the space of your living room, there’s something for everyone. Take your pick from L-shaped, three-seater and recliner sofas.

Made with high-quality materials, the sofas can even be customised to fit your house decor.

The dining sets are pretty tempting too, with prices starting from $499.

Upgrade your dining set-up with the Sintered Stone Dining Table. With its scratch- and stain-resistant surface, it requires low maintenance to upkeep.

Another centrepiece-worthy choice is the Wooden Dining Table. It features a medium-density fibreboard, making it a breeze to clean off any dust and spills.

What's more, some models come with a space-saving feature, which means you can easily extend the table to accommodate more guests.

Need more reasons to shop? You can enjoy free delivery, gifts with purchase, GST absorption and even claim your taxi ride upon check out.

Oh, and did we mention, there is also a 12-month instalment plan with zero per cent interest?

Mark your calendars and be sure to make your way down to Four Star’s exclusive stores for its BrandFest Sale 2023!

Here’s an insider tip, its biggest store is located in Eunos and all of the stores offer free parking to boot.

Store locations:

72 Eunos Ave 7, Level 1, Singapore Handicraft Building, S409570

33 Ubi Avenue, Tower A, #01-18, Vertex Building, S408868

11 Woodlands Close, #01-02, S737853

18 Boon Lay Way, #01-95, S609966

Opening hours: Daily, 11am-9pm

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

