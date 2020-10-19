Need a rental car from these authorised dealerships in Singapore?

Buying a car in Singapore is a significant financial commitment. While owning a car might come with its perks, more and more people seek out car rental companies in Singapore instead.

If you have a particular make and model you're fixated on, check the list below to see if its authorised dealer has a car rental arm. If you want to rent a car, it makes sense to rent it from the experts of that specific brand, am I right?

Audi on Demand

Rent an Audi at Audi on Demand from as short as four hours to as long as six months. PHOTO: Motor Directory

Audi on Demand is the car rental division of Premium Automobiles that aims to provide quality yet affordable Audi car rental services for its customers. Unlike most car rental companies, customers can rent an Audi for as short as four hours to as long as one month!

Audi on Demand's newly launched monthly package also allows customers to enjoy its 'pay less for more' service and greater flexibility in booking its Audis for a duration of three to six months.

Prices include delivery and concierge services. View all rental cars from Audi on Demand Address: 281 Alexandra Road S(159938) Opening hours: 9.00am - 8.00pm (Mon - Sat) 10.00am - 7.00pm (Sun) Contact number: 6690 0280

Cycle & Carriage Leasing

At Cycle & Carriage, you can find a wide range of cars for a wide range of services with zero downpayment required. PHOTO: Motor Directory

With 120 years of experience and expertise pegged to the brand, Cycle & Carriage Leasing is committed to providing you with the best quality of rental cars.

It specialises in brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Maxus, Citroen, DS Automobiles and Mitsubishi for rent. The beauty of Cycle & Carriage is the flexibility of its versatile services - be it a full service, corporate lease, day to day or monthly rental, lease lite package (allows you to buy your rented car), weddings or private-hire needs. The best part? No downpayment required! View all rental cars from Cycle & Carriage Leasing Address: 209 Pandan Gardens S(609339) Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri) 9.00am - 1.00pm (Sat) Closed on Sun and PHs Contact numbers: 6251 8880 / 8938 6711 / 8533 8883 / 8522 2022 / 8518 8558

Eurokars Leasing

With Eurokars Leasing's 24-hour roadside assistance and meticulous technical specialists and technicians, you have no worries. PHOTO: Motor Directory

As a subsidiary of the Eurokars Group, Eurokars Leasing offers an unparalleled range of distinguished, marques such as Porsche, Rolls-Royce, MINI, Mazda and McLaren (with a specialisation in Mazda and MINI).

Its mission is to tailor all aspects of fleet acquisition according to your specific requirements. Its leasing fleet has constant support from its 24-hour roadside assistance and worry-free maintenance by a team of technical specialists and master technicians. So, don't worry, your rental will always be in pristine condition. View all rental cars from Eurokars Leasing Address: 27A Tanjong Penjuru Eurokars Aftersales Centre S(609042) Opening hours: 8.30am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri) Contact numbers: 6331 0600 / 9826 2666 / 9246 0656 / 9125 6228 / 9363 5809

Fulco Leasing

Rent a Mitsubishi or Kia at Fulco Leasing with its customisable rental programmes tailored to each customer's needs. PHOTO: Motor Directory

Fulco Leasing Pte Ltd is the leasing arm of Fulco Group of Companies which have more than 30 years of experience in the motor industry.

Fulco Leasing specialises in Mitsubishi and Kia car rental. Its customised rental programmes will deliver solutions to suit its client's needs and wants. With its full-fledged workshop and 24-hour recovery service, its fleet of vehicles stay well-maintained to give its clients a peace of mind and confidence in a smooth drive even though it's a rented car. View all rental cars from Fulco Leasing Address: 22 Ubi Road 4 S(408617) Opening hours: 9.00am - 5.30pm (Mon - Fri) 9.00am - 12.00pm (Sat) Contact numbers: 6743 6266 / 9177 2682

Hertz Singapore

If you want to rent a BMW, Hertz Singapore should be one of your visits as it has multiple branches all over Singapore. PHOTO: Motor Directory

Represented by Sime Darby Services Pte Ltd since 1983 as part of Sime Darby Motor Division, Hertz Singapore is proud to be one of the most recognised car rental brands in the world, with multiple branches in Singapore specialising in BMW car rentals. Choose from a wide fleet of modern vehicles from practical sedans to spacious seven-seater MPVs to suit your short-term mobility needs.

With a range of add-on services like providing full maintenance and servicing, handling road tax and insurance matters, as well as providing replacement vehicles during servicing or accident repairs, feel at ease when you lease a BMW with Hertz. View all rental cars from Hertz Singapore Address: 305 Alexandra Road #03-01 Vantage Automotive Centre S(159942) Opening hours: 8.30am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri) Closed Weekend & PHs Contact number: 6447 3388

Kah Motor Co. Sdn. Bhd (Honda Rental & Leasing)

Kah Motor Rental & Leasing offers doorstep pick-up and delivery FOC. PHOTO: Motor Directory

Kah Motor Rental & Leasing is a Singaporean car rental and fleet management company boasting more than 37 years with the Honda car brand, specialising in short term rental and long term leasing.

As the distributor of Honda car makes, you can find your favourite Honda cars for rent or lease at Kah Motors. It also offers complimentary doorstep pick-up & delivery for car leasing customers islandwide.

Furthermore, in the event of an accident or breakdown during office hours, Kah Motor will provide you with a replacement car to ensure you get a pleasant experience with its brand. View all rental cars from Kah Motor Rental & Leasing Address: 370 Ubi Road S(408651) Opening hours: 8.30am - 5.30pm (Mon - Fri) 8.30am - 12.30pm (Sat) Contact numbers: 6513 0645 / 9723 0165

Wearnes Leasing

Wearnes Leasing has a wide range of cars and vehicles that can suit your needs and more importantly, your budget. PHOTO: Motor Directory

Wearnes Leasing, the car rental and leasing division of Wearnes Automotive, offers direct access to the finest cars from distinguished marques such as Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Renault and Volvo. Its customers get spoiled for choice with the wide selection of existing units of SUVs, MPVs, luxury sedans and commercial vehicles for rent.

If you're not looking for those new and fancy premium models that Wearnes Automotive distributes in Singapore, Wearnes Leasing also offers other models that can suit your needs and more importantly, budget. View all rental cars from Wearnes Leasing Address: 45 Leng Kee Road S(159103) Opening hours: 8.30am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri) Closed on Sat, Sun & PHs Contact numbers: 9824 6033 / 6876 5063

