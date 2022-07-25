Need a sushi fix? Head over to AMK Hub this weekend to get some at $1 a pop

Sushi lovers rejoice.

If you're searching for an affordable food place over the weekend to satisfy your sushi craving, consider Sushi-GO at AMK Hub.

To celebrate the recent opening of its second outlet, Sushi-GO is having a $1-per-plate promotion (U.P. $1.80 to $3.00).

There'll be choices aplenty with over 30 types of sushi — from atsugiri salmon sashimi to parma ham and cream cheese sushi.

Do note that reservations are not allowed and this offer is only valid on July 30 and 31.

Sushi-GO's AMK Hub operating hours on the weekends are 11am - 10pm. Given Singaporeans' love for sushi and a good deal, you might want to get there early to avoid disappointment.

Deal ends: July 31

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com