Need a tea break? Treat yourself to these tasty guilt-free snacks

If you find yourself reaching for snacks during a long day at work, why not go for healthier options that are delicious and will keep your energy levels up?

And you don’t have to give up eating your favourite chocolate chip cookies or popcorn. We have found guilt-free alternatives that taste just as good.

Eager to start stocking up? Here are 16 yummy and healthy treats to get you through the day.

1. The Edible Co. salted gula melaka almonds

PHOTO: The Edible Co.

Love Gula Melaka and almonds? Get the best of both worlds with this irresistible nut mix. Made of 100 percent natural ingredients, the almonds are lightly roasted and salted with Himalayan organic salt for a deeper flavour.

The Edible Co. is a Singapore-based company and this vegan-friendly snack is made locally in a food facility with halal certification.

$5.90, The Edible Co.

2. The Edible Co. Amazin’ Grace dark chocolate brownie chips

PHOTO: Amazin' Grace

Craving for a delicious brownie but want to eat healthy? These delish-sounding dark chocolate brownie chips are perfect for an indulgent guilt-free treat.

Packed with protein and fibre, the chips are free of refined sugar and contain all-natural ingredients.

The thin layers of baked cocoa are sprinkled with coconut shreds, chia seeds and almond flakes for a delightfully crunchy texture.

$7.90, Amazin’ Grace

3. Greenday crispy strawberry PHOTO: Greenday PHOTO: Greenday Munch on these crispy sweet and sour strawberries straight out of the bag or add them to a bowl of yogurt together with some crunchy granola for a great breakfast option. Made from freeze-dried real fruits, this snack is nutritious and tastes great. $4.90, Greenday

4. Snack Guru's beef jerky

PHOTO: Snack Guru

You might have doubts but beef jerky is actually healthy and good for weight loss. It’s high in protein and doesn’t raise your levels of insulin, a hormone that controls how you store fat.

Snack Guru promises no refined sugar, preservatives and additives in their products.

Plus, their beef jerky’s come in all sorts of different flavours and types. It’s the perfect tasty-work snack if you need a munchie around the office.

$7.90, Snack Guru

5. Ceres Organics roasted seaweed

PHOTO: Redmart

This savory and crunchy snack is a great healthy substitute for chips and crackers. Lightly roasted and seasoned with natural salt, you won’t feel any guilt when you’re munching away at your desk.

Plus, it’s filled with minerals and vitamins- an added bonus.

$2.45, Redmart

6. Betty Crocker fruit roll-ups

PHOTO: Redmart

Sweet, chewy and filled with vitamins. This convenient snack is fuss-free and healthy, it’s shelf-stable and low in fat. Made with real fruit, it’s the perfect pick-me-up at work and keeps the hunger away.

$6.50, Redmart

7. Organic Dark chocolate 70 per cent with sea salt crystals

PHOTO: Beans to Bar

You can still indulge in a bit of chocolate, even if you’re on a healthy lifestyle – just make sure it’s dark chocolate, which is one of the best sources of antioxidants.

This artisanal chocolate from Beans to Bar features a subtle umami taste, thanks to the addition of sea salt crystals.

$9, Beans to Bar

8. Beans to Bar Zesty maple glazed nut mix

PHOTO: Amazing' Grace

Maple syrup is nature’s sweetener that’s long been considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar – it boasts antioxidant properties and a whole host of other minerals and nutrients.

Here, it serves as a glorious glaze for this nut mix encompassing crunchy walnuts, almonds, cashews and pepitas.

$5.90, Amazin’ Graze

9. Amazing' Grace Propercorn sweet salty popcorn

PHOTO: SuperNature

When popcorn is done right – that is, not overly processed – it can actually be a healthy snack. These ones are made using quality, GM-free corn.

They are light and fluffy, drizzled with just a hint of salt and brown sugar for taste. Gluten and wheat free, each pack is just under 130 kcals.

$5, SuperNature

10. Spicy Purple corn chips

PHOTO: Foodsterr

These chips are made from purple corn, which is rich in anthocyanin, an antioxidant that can be found in darkly coloured fruits and vegetables.

They are said to improve everything from cardiovascular health to collagen regeneration. Beat those Monday blues when you dunk the chips into your favourite salsa or cheese dip.

$4.90, Foodsterr

11. Doves Farm chocolate chip cookies

PHOTO: SuperNature

If there’s a treat that was the exact opposite of guilt-free, it would be chocolate chip cookies. But these ones are different.

Made using velvety, antioxidant-packed semi-dark chocolate chips tumbled together with gluten-free flour, these chunky biscuits will allow you to indulge without all the accompanying guilt.

Bonus: They are really delicious too!

$8.20, SuperNature

12. Greenday broccoli chips

PHOTO: Greenday

Snacking on broccoli might seem a bit extreme and more than a little unpalatable, but not when they are these chips!

Made using real broccoli, this snack is packed with all the nutrients associated with one of the world’s healthiest vegetables. Plus, there’s no sugar, preservatives or colouring added.

$4.90, Greenday

13. Pecan coconut granola (grain free)

PHOTO: The Whole Kitchen

With all the current flak about refined grains and how they can raise insulin levels, it’s a great time to rethink your grain intake.

This delicious treat can help you get started. With no added sugar, this rich assortment of seeds, nuts and coconut flakes are lightly roasted in organic coconut oil, which in itself is known to encompass benefits like heart disease prevention.

You can use it as a topping over your favourite yoghurt, pair it with milk and fresh fruits for a power breakfast or even munch on it on its own.

$16.95, The Whole Kitchen

14. Organic Soft dried figs

PHOTO: Foodsterr

These dried figs are sweet and slightly tart.

Sourced from Turkish Aydin figs ripened on trees warmed by the Mediterranean sun, the fruits were hand picked and dried with no added preservatives or colours.

So what you get is the natural goodness of the fruit. But unlike typical dried fruits, these are pasteurised and rehydrated with spring water so they become soft and extremely chewable.

$7.35, Foodsterr

15. The Laughing Cow Cheese spread selection

PHOTO: Redmart

Great when eaten with fruits or crackers but also perfectly delicious on its own, cheese is a classic day-time snack.

Besides keeping your taste buds satisfied, the cheeses are also packed with calcium, which helps to build stronger bones – talk about killing two birds with one stone!

$3.65, Redmart

16. Farmers Union Greek style yoghurt with honey

PHOTO: Redmart

Packed with calcium, protein, vitamins and good bacteria (that’s great for your gut), yoghurt is always a pleasant addition to any diet.

For a healthier option, opt for a cup of plain Greek yoghurt, topped with a drizzle of honey and some fresh fruits or granola – this’ll brighten you up at your desk for sure.

$2.95, Redmart

This article was first published in Her World Online.