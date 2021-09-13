Negroni week Singapore 2021: Inspired creations and Zoom sessions to paint the town red

The seventh edition of Negroni Week Singapore is back to paint the town (Campari) red.

A yearly fundraising initiative by Campari and drinks mag Imbibe, Negroni Week 2021 is extending its usual one-week celebration of the iconic cocktail, with festivities running from Sept 13 to 30.

That means more time to drink for a good cause, with proceeds going towards various charitable causes - not to mention supporting our pandemic-hit bar scene.

As always, our local watering holes have stirred up inventive riffs on the Negroni - think everything from solera ageing to sakura infusions. Bar-hopping adventures await (for fully vaxxed groups of five or less, of course), but those who'd prefer to stay home won't be left out with bottled cocktails and Zoom sessions.

Here are the highlights:

Raise a Negroni in Singapore's bars

Barrel-Aged Negroni, Employees Only.

Aged Negronis are in the spotlight this year. Known for their first-of-its-kind in-hotel rickhouse, Manhattan is serving up two barrel-aged expressions: the Nala Negroni ($26++), featuring barrel-aged gin from Brass Lion Distillery, and the signature Solera Aged Negroni, which has spent several months ageing in their rickhouse.

Over at Employees Only, you'll also find an Aged Negroni ($32++) layered with depth from three-month-aged sweet vermouth.

Hop over to Keong Saik for a hoppy riff on the Negroni, courtesy of Heart of Darkness.

The craft beer bar has teamed up with The General Brewing Co to create a Dark Corner Negroni Ale infused with Campari and botanicals, available on tap and by the bottle. What's more, 20 per cent of proceeds will go toward mental health support for Singapore's F&B industry.

A few doors down, The Old Man Singapore's Rachel Lim is presenting the Run Ronnie Run ($28++), a coffee rum-based homage to El Salvador's diversity.

Rachel Lim (left), The Old Man Singapore and Mel Chavez, Smoke & Mirrors. PHOTO: City Nomads

Craving a boozy getaway? Over at Raffles Hotel Singapore, Writers Bar is stirring up a floral whiff of Japan with the Hanafubuki ($23++). Translating to "cherry blossom storm", this tipple is fresh with sakura vermouth and cherry liqueur.

Next, head down to the Raffles Courtyard for a Negroni Royale ($20++) - another easy-drinking refresher with its blend of Islay Dry Gin, orange juice, and Prosecco.

A stone's throw away, we've got Smoke & Mirrors amping up the tropical vibes with The Jolly Roger ($23++), a Caribbean number spiked with rum, VSOP cognac, and housemade tepache.

Negroni Royale, Raffles Courtyard.

There are tipples aplenty around the Marina Bay area too. Raising funds for Little Free Library, The Spot Singapore has concocted Tales of Spice ($15++) - a sweet vermouth rendition with notes of dried fruit.

More spiciness comes by way of MO Bar 's Liqiu Negroni ($24++) by June Baek, a grassy, smoky toast to autumn with its zip of mezcal and infused Korean perilla leaves. Mezcal also features in Roxy 's You Don't Have to Put On That Red ($24++), along with a dash of rhubarb-based Italian aperitif zucca.

June Baek (left), MO Bar and Charu Srisuwan, Publico Ristorante. PHOTO: City Nomads

While the Negroni is known for being more bitter than sweet, these scrumptious renditions are turning it into liquid dessert.

Indulge your sweet tooth with a Black Forest Negroni ($25++) at Publico Ristorante, where dry gin rich with Black Forest botanicals comes together with cherry liqueur and Greek mastiha.

Or savour a banana split in boozy form with a Smokey Umber Negroni ($21++) by Tess Bar & Kitchen 's Justin Xu. VSOP cognac with dark chocolate notes is married with PX sherry and banana bitters for the ultimate dessert indulgence.

Tipple up at home

PHOTO: Smoky Umber Negroni, Tess Bar & Kitchen

If you'd rather stay in and stay safe, you won't be left thirsty.

Campari has launched a Negroni Week Celebration Bundle for stay-home enjoyment, featuring the Campari Negroni Ready-To-Enjoy (500ml bottle), everything you need to make a Negroni, plus a Campari glass and jigger.

The bundle is available online at selected bottle stores and supermarkets including Cellarbration, Lazada, Paneco, and Shopee, for an introductory price of $125.10 (usual price $139).

Want to hone your home bar skills? Don't miss out on the Negroni Week 2021 Studio, hosted by the renowned Bannie Kang of Mu Taipei and Campari Group's APAC Regional Bartender Advocacy and Engagement Manager Daniele Pirotta.

During this live Zoom session, get buzzed on inspiration with a slew of innovative Negroni recipes from these experts. The showcase is happening on Sept 13 from 8pm to 9pm; registration here.

Negroni Week is happening from Sept 13 to 30, 2021 at participating bars across Singapore.

This article was first published in City Nomads.