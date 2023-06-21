Will you survive? Zombie series All Of Us Are Dead to be featured at USS Halloween Horror Nights 11

SINGAPORE — Try to avoid getting bitten by zombies as Netflix's global hit series, All Of Us Are Dead (2022), will be featured at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) Halloween Horror Nights 11.

In partnership with steaming service Netflix, the scare event will have a new experience based on the South Korean horror series.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by author and artist Joo Dong-geun, All Of Us Are Dead's cast included rising stars such as Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Lomon and Cho Yi-hyun. They played students who battle zombies in the fictional Hyosan High School.

The series will be brought to life in a haunted house designed to take fans along the students' perilous journey as they fight for their lives after a zombie outbreak.

Guests will brave their way through the school — the source of the outbreak — as they try to make it out alive. Iconic scenes will be recreated, from the horrifying discovery in the medical bay to the nail-biting classroom fight and the harrowing escape from the library.

"The All Of Us Are Dead experience marks the world's first horror attraction inspired by the series and the first time that we are bringing an attraction based on a Korean series to Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights," said Mr Markham Gannon, director of resort experience at Resorts World Sentosa, in a press release.

This is the second collaboration between USS and Netflix, following Halloween Horror Nights 8's haunted house based on the critically acclaimed series, Stranger Things (2016 to present).

USS Halloween Horror Nights 11 spans 18 event nights from Sept 29 to Nov 4. Early bird tickets go on sale on July 17 at www.rwsentosa.com/hhn.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.