Netflix's Bling Empire: Here's how you can recreate these iconic looks on a budget

Bling Empire is Netflix’s latest reality TV show, featuring real Crazy Rich Asians – putting the actual movie to shame. For the majority of us who can’t afford the Bling lifestyle, here’s how we’re recreating some of the show’s iconic outfits on a budget!

It’s barely been a month since Bling Empire launched on Netflix, and we’re already trying to recreate their outfits to vicariously live through the casts’ experienced glitz and glamour.

While our wallet cried out “No!” to the show’s featured Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton, we managed to find out how to go budget while retaining the bling.

“If you can’t be rich, at least have rich friends at least learn how to dress rich” . Here’s how we’re recreating some of our favourite outfits from these iconic scenes!

1. Jaime’s dress while at pool day with Kevin & Kim (Episode 1)

Set the stage: Jaime, Kevin, and Kim are just chilling by the pool at Kim’s apartment (because it’s normal to own large swimming pools in this show?) But Jaime forgot to bring a swimsuit. Kevin glanced over, and carried her into the pool while she was in a super cute white dress.

The real bling:

PHOTO: Netflix and LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy Liv Dress – From US$325 (S$434)

The budget bling:

Princess Polly Love Lies Mini Dress – From AU$70.00 (S$71.30)

PHOTO: Princess Polly

2. Kim’s dress at Kevin’s rooftop party (Episode 4)

Set the stage: Kevin was feeling thankful for his ultra-high net worth friends, who brought him to many swanky events and showered him with endless gifts. To show his appreciation, he invites his new crew to another rich friend’s rooftop party (yup, not his).

Despite all these happenings, the only thing that caught our attention was Kim’s showstopper of a dress.

The real bling:

Zimmermann Plunging Animal Print Dress – From US$1515

PHOTO: Netflix & Zimmermann

The Budget Bling:

ASOS DESIGN Animal Print Playsuit – From US$50.00

PHOTO: ASOS

3. Jaime’s jacket at Kevin’s surprise birthday party (Episode 5)

Set the stage: Kevin isn’t rich, but he’s a pretty good looking model. Being a true friend, Kane decided to throw a surprise birthday party for Kevin in an attempt to make him feel part of the elite group.

But the only thing that’s elite to us is the Versace Pink jacket that Jaime had on at the party.

The real bling:

Versace Graphic Pink Denim Jacket – From US$1437

PHOTO: Netflix & Versace

The budget bling:

Taobao Graphic Pink Jacket – From CN¥259 (S$54)

PHOTO: Taobao

4. Cherie’s bralette while speaking to a famous medium at home (Episode 6)

Set the stage: Cherie wasn’t able to be by her late mother’s side as she passed on. She reached out to a famous Hollywood medium in an attempt to connect with her late mother again. While speaking to her guest, she was spotted wearing an iconic Dior bralette.

The real bling:

Dior Bralette – From £650 (S$1,200)

PHOTO: Netflix & Dior

The budget bling:

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bralette – From £30

PHOTO: Tommy Hilfiger

5. Kane’s blazer while shopping with Jaime & Kevin (Episode 8)

Set the stage: For yet another random shopping session, Jaime, Kane, and Kelvin decided that shopping local isn’t going to cut it for the day. So they hopped on a private jet, splashed some cash and did a photoshoot to commemorate their hauls.

This scene got us penning and jotting every outfit detail for future references, but Kane’s custom Dior blazer stole the show for us.

The real bling

DIOR Homme Custom Floral Blazer – Custom piece, not sold on sites

PHOTO: Netflix

The budget bling:

COOFANDY Floral Blazer – From US$61.99

PHOTO; COOFANDY

This article was first published in YouTrip.