'Never lose hope': Former news presenter Riz Sunawan battles ALS, raises awareness with new book

How would you react if a doctor told you that you might only live for another two to five years?

Local TV personality Asri Sunawan's, also known as Riz, world collapsed when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in October 2018.

"I was shocked to hear what the doctor said.

"I thought I was a healthy young man, but now, I have this disease which has no cure," the 43-year-old said in an Instagram post on Nov 29.

ALS is the most common type of motor neurone disease (MND) and, according to SingHealth, it affects neurons that control movement.

Individuals with ALS will have difficulty walking, talking, swallowing and eventually breathing.

When he was younger, Riz promised his parents that he'd take care of them in their golden years.

In a gut-wrenching twist of fate, being diagnosed with ALS meant his elderly parents are the ones taking care of him instead.

After the death of Riz's mother in October, his 72-year-old dad is now his main caregiver.

Riz told Muslim.sg that "the challenges [he] face vary at different stages of [his] illness", starting from being on crutches to now being bedridden.

Having overcame the initial shock and accepted that his time is limited, the award-winning presenter is keen on making his mark as an advocate for the MND community.

Riz co-founded MND Association Singapore in April 2021 with a vision of having every MND patient and caregiver live a life of dignity, care and hope.

He would also be invited to motivation talks where he opened up about his journey with the disease.

On Dec 12, Chef Bob shared a 71-second clip of his interactions with Riz. The pair seem to have a close bond since being warded together in September 2018 and the video revealed that Riz has recently published a book about his ALS experience.

The picture book is written in English and Malay, and it documents the life of someone living with MND in Singapore.

Proceeds from sales will go towards Riz's medical expenses and MND Association Singapore funds.

"Thank you everyone for your kind support. In whatever circumstances that you are in, never lose hope and have faith, God willing," Riz said in Chef Bob's video.

His book is available at Ungupen for $20 but is currently sold out.

If you are keen on supporting Riz, you can buy the book at Wisma Geylang Serai during Pesta Buku Melayu Singapura on Dec 16-18.

