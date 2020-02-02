Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink

A clogged sink can be a nightmare to deal with - it's troublesome, expensive, and just plain gross to clean out. But a clogged sink can be prevented simply by ensuring that you're not causing it. Read on to find out what things you might be mistakenly pouring down your drain.

Avoid a clogged sink by remembering never to pour these items down your drain

1) FLOUR

PHOTO: Unsplash

Thinking of showing off your prowess in the kitchen to your friends by baking up a batch of homemade pineapple tarts? Well, remember not to throw your excess flour into sink.

When you add water to flour, the flour forms a batter-like mass, clogging up your pipes.

Throw excess flour into the trash disposal, or save it be keeping it in an airtight container. If the flour has been exposed to air, freeze it in your fridge for around 48 hours before storing it in a dry, cool location.

2) EGGSHELLS

PHOTO: Pexels

You might think that eggshells that have been crushed up are safe to throw down your sink. But the sharp edges of the shell bits may stick to other objects coming down your sink, possibly causing a clog.

Throw your eggshells in the bin, or since they're biodegradable, add them to your compost.

3) COFFEE GROUNDS

PHOTO: Unsplash

You were in a rush in this morning, so after downing your morning cup of coffee, you absentmindedly dump your excess coffee into the sink.

That may seem harmless, but coffee grinds absorb a large amount of water. When wet, they clump together to form a large, sticky mass.

Simply pour your leftover coffee into a coffee filter over your sink, and toss out the stray coffee grinds, or compost them. There's no need to get rid of your morning cuppa, which may have more health benefits than you think.

4) GREASE AND FAT

PHOTO: Pexels

Before you put your oily wok into the sink after stirring up a batch of stir-fry, read this. Cooking oil, butter, mayonnaise, and other oil-based products should never go into your sink.

Why? The fats present in oil solidify upon cooling, such as when cold water comes pouring out of the tap and into your drain.