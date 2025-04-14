This new American malt shop along Joo Chiat Road looks like it came straight out of a Wes Anderson film

If you love Wes Anderson films, you'll probably fall in love with this new cafe along Joo Chiat Road.

Gwen's Frozen will officially open on April 25, though it has soft launched on March 22.

With its white and baby pink pinstripe walls, hand-painted menu boards, old-school pink telephone, and Archie comics, it looks like an American malt shop from the 1950s.

The cafe sells American-style grub and desserts like Philadelphia cheesesteaks, New York cheeseburgers, classic grilled cheese sandwiches, frozen ices — a cross between a sorbet and slushie — and frozen custards.

The New York cheeseburger is modelled after a mashup between two long-standing cheeseburger joints in New York City, and the cheesesteak is modelled after the owner's favorite cheesesteak joint in Philadelphia.

By an American father, for his Singaporean daughter

The cafe's backstory is as sweet as its desserts.

Sharing in a press release, Gwen's Frozen was founded by Erin Nash, an American who wanted to share his heritage with his Singaporean daughter, Gwen.

Growing up in America, Erin's happiest memories were of the summer holidays he spent working as a short-order cook behind the flat-top griddle in diners and restaurants, similar to what Gwen's Frozen is now.

Later on in life, Erin became a Hollywood visual effects supervisor, oversing teams of visual effects artists' work on shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld and The Walking Dead.

He met his wife in Singapore and after getting married, they moved to New York.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, they moved back to Singapore for Erin's wife to be closer to her family, and Erin continued working US timings for the New York visual effects studio.

However, when Gwen was born, Erin realised that working such hours was not sustainable as it would mean sacrificing precious family time, so he left his job.

And now, he is the owner of Gwen's Frozen.

The food served at the cafe are a result of Erin's years of experimentation and study.

He also hopes to introduce good, wholesome and healthy American foods to Singaporeans, and dispel the myth of American food as being junk food. To do so, the cafe uses whole ingredients without any preservatives and do not serve pre-made items, the cafe shared.

The ices are also handmade with real fruit and natural flavours.

Till May 31, Gwen's Frozen will be offering a grand opening promotion of buy-1-get-1 free on all sizes of ices.

For the grand opening weekend from April 25 to 27, diners can enjoy free fries and medium ices with every main ordered.

Address: 198 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427469

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 2.30pm, 3.30pm to 9pm

