The new and stylish F/W' 19 bags you need now

PHOTO: Instagram/coach
Her World Online

When it comes to purchasing a new bag, there are three important factors to consider. One: Is it modern? Two: Is it versatile? And lastly: Is it practical? If the bag checks all of the above, by all means, splurge.

Coach’s new line of Tabby and Troupe bags definitely gets our stamp of approval for splurging.

Vintage-looking bags are all the rage this F/W ’19 and the Tabby is right on trend. Inspired by the brand’s archival design from the ’70s, it has been given a contemporary and edgy spin by creative director Stuart Vevers. 

The range comprises two different styles: the shoulder and the top handle, all adorned with Coach’s signature “C” logo hardware. The former comes in two sizes, small and medium.

The small (named Shoulder Bag 26) is crafted in pebbled leather, while the medium (Shoulder Bag) is made of pebbled and refined leather with snakeskin accents. What we love most: You can wear it either as a shoulder bag, or sling it as a cross-body.

If you’re someone who loves carrying all your belongings around, a roomy top-handle bag is a must have in your closet. Coach’s Tabby makes it to the top of our list with its feminine trapeze shape.

Finished with suede, pebbled and refined leather for that touch of sass and class, it even comes with a removable shoulder strap.

There’s a reason why the tote is one of the most practical bag styles – it’s spacious, understated, and works for both the office and weekends. The refined and polished Troupe tote fits this description perfectly. It sports a streamlined silhouette and edgy hardware details (a brand signature) that give the purse a timeless, sophisticated feel.

Now, all you have to do is add these beauties into your cart.

Coach’s new line of Tabby bags and Troupe totes are available at all stores islandwide. Prices start from $695.

This article was first published in Her World Online .

