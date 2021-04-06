This new Bangkok-themed night market at Somerset is open till 3am daily for peckish night owls

It has been more than a year since any of us have stepped foot into The Land of Smiles and we are sure that frequent visitors to Thailand sorely miss the place.

While Phuket plans to open its borders soon, not all of us will be able to able to satisfy our wanderlust right away. However, it is possible to still get a piece of Thailand while staying put in Singapore.

Enter Shiok Shiok Night Market, a new Thai-themed hangout spot that is conveniently located across the road from 313@Somerset.

The space has five stalls — Mookata King, Seoul Hungry, Star Seafood, Shiok Shiok Grill and a drinks stall. According to their Facebook, their mookata stall started operations on April 2 while the rest of the stalls officially opened yesterday (April 5).

Shiok Shiok Night Market is opening soon🙌 Shiok shiok grill Mookata king Seoul hungry Drinks stall Star seafood Shiok... Posted by Shiok Shiok Night Market on Thursday, April 1, 2021

If you happen to be a night owl, another piece of good news would be that the market is open from 4pm to 3am daily — time to start planning a supper session with your friends!

When AsiaOne one visited the night market yesterday at around 6.30pm, all five stores were lit up but only the mookata and drink stalls seemed to be in operation. However, the prior heavy rain may have affected their opening hours as the space is partially open-air, so do check the weather forecast before heading down.

The first thing that hit us when we walked into the market was the aroma of grilled meat. At the centre of the market, a group of people had already begun their mookata feast.

Even if you aren't a fan of mookata, there is a substantial amount of other food options, from Japanese fare to fresh seafood, and the free seating allows diners to order dishes from each stall to share.

Overall, the vibes are pretty chill and great for gatherings. You may not even remember that you're right smack in the middle of Orchard Road.

Address: 100 Orchard Road, Singapore 238840

