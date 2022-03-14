New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer arrives in Singapore

The all-new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has arrived in Singapore, with the second-generation version of BMW’s popular multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) introducing a completely refreshed design and groundbreaking tech and a futuristic interior derived from the BMW iX electric SUV.

The launch model for Singapore is the 218i Active Tourer, which retails for $220,888 with COE in Luxury Line trim. There is also a Launch Edition that goes for $229,888 with COE, and adds extra equipment such as a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, a Driving Assistant package that includes an augmented reality (AR) map view, and a Parking Assistant Plus package with a 360-degree camera.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

The standard 218i Active Tourer Luxury Line is relatively well-equipped in itself too, with standard features including Adaptive LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, electric auto tailgate, and the Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) voice control system.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

Driver assistance functions such as cruise control with braking function, and park assist with reversing assistant are also standard, while optional extras include lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality.

An M Sport version will join the lineup very shortly, and will come with an M Sport kit that includes sports steering, as well as adaptive M suspension that drops the car’s height by 15mm.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

The interior of the new 2 Active Tourer is dominated by what BMW calls the Curved Display, which comprises of the 10.7-inch infotainment display, together with the 10.25-inch all-digital instrument display.

The infotainment system runs on the latest BMW OS 8 operating software, which allows for remote over the air software updates, and incorporates the BMW ID user account system, which allows one to save their desired preferences, such as seat and mirror positions, display layout, and many other settings.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

As detailed in our earlier news story, the new 2 Series Active Tourer is bigger than its predecessor all round, being 32mm longer, 24mm wider and 21mm taller than the old car, resulting in more interior room all round for passengers. Boot space stands at 470 litres, expandable to 1,455 litres with the rear seats folded down in a 40/20/40 split fashion.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

The new Active Tourer sits on BMW’s new FAAR platform, which has been designed to incorporate future electrified drivetrains like a plug-in hybrid powerplant. As mentioned earlier, the car is bigger all round, and the styling is now more crossover than MPV, with its upright kidney grille up front and more streamlined shape. Design details such as the flush door handles and the active aero flaps behind the grille help with aerodynamics too.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

The sole engine available for Singapore for now is the 218i, which uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo that produces 136hp and 230Nm of torque, allowing to go from 0-100km/h in nine seconds, and reach a top speed of 214km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.9L/km, and it sits in the VES B neutral band.

There is also the 220i variant, which uses the same 1.5-litre three-pot engine, matched to a mild hybrid setup, for a total output of 156hp and 280Nm of torque. There is no confirmation about the availability of the 220i for Singapore yet, but it remains a possibility. Other variants include a more powerful 223i, as well as a 230e plug-in hybrid model, but those are currently not earmarked for Singapore.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee

The first 2 Series Active Tourer was one of BMW’s top-selling models, having sold 430,000 units worldwide over its eight year lifespan. It was a major hit in Singapore too, given its combination of practicality, affordability and brand prestige.

The new 2 Series Active Tourer will aim to build upon the success of its predecessor, but unfortunately, a seven-seat Gran Tourer version, which was also extremely popular here, has been ruled out for this generation.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.