New BMW 4 Series Coupe officially launched in Singapore

The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupe is now officially available in Singapore.

It is available in two variants: the 420i M Sport and 430i M Sport Pro, with prices starting from $218,888.

BMW 4 Series Coupe: Standing out

Before the previous-generation 4 Series Coupe, Convertible and M4 models were created, they were known as the 3 Series Coupe, Convertible and M3 Coupe.

BMW created the 4 Series range to make these sportier models more distinct from the 3 Series. But design-wise, they remain similar to their 3 Series predecessors.

The same cannot be said for the all-new BMW 4 Series Coupe though. Its styling is markedly different, for it has the largest pair of kidney grilles on any modern BMW.

This design element is not new, though. The BMW 328 and 3.0 CSi models have pretty large kidney grilles, too.

PHOTO: Torque

Flanking the grilles are the standard full-LED headlights. The more advanced BMW Laserlight is also available as an option.

The new BMW 4 Series Coupe is larger than the older one. It is 128mm longer, 27mm wider and 6mm taller than before. The wheelbase has been lengthened by 41mm to 2851mm to give occupants more interior room.

To enhance handling, the 4 Series Coupe’s front and rear tracks have been widened by 28mm and 18mm respectively.

High-tech cocoon

Standard equipment for the BMW 4 Series Coupe includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional, sports seats and a newly designed three-spoke steering wheel. A welcome light carpet, ambient lighting and three-zone automatic climate control are all also standard.

As expected, the BMW 4 Series Coupe has a raft of advanced driver assistance systems. These include Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, Lane Departure Warning with lane return and Front collision warning with brake intervention.

Optionally available systems include Parking Assistant Plus, which includes Surround View and Remote 3D review, along with Driving Assistant Professional.

The latter adds Steering and Lane Control assistant with Active Navigation. This uses navigation data to detect required lane changes.

PHOTO: Torque

M Sport pro

The M Sport package that comes standard on the 420i Coupe includes equipment such as M Sport suspension, M light-alloy wheels and other uniquely designed components.

Taking it up another notch is the M Sport Pro package, which is standard on the 430i Coupe. It takes the equipment of the M Sport package and adds items such as 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, and a Harman Kardon audio system.

Engines and performance

The BMW 4 Series is currently available in 420i M Sport and 430i M Sport Pro variants. Both are powered by turbocharged 2-litre 4-cylinder engines.

The 420i Coupe offers 184hp and 300Nm, and a century sprint time of 7.5 seconds. The more powerful 430i Coupe delivers 258hp, 400Nm and a zero to 100km/h time of 5.8 seconds. Both models have 8-speed automatic gearboxes and rear-wheel-drive.

PHOTO: Torque

Pricing and availability

The BMW 420i Coupe M Sport currently retails for $218,888, while the 430i M Sport Pro costs $266,888. Both prices are inclusive of COE.

This article was first published in Torque.