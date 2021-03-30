The new BMW M5 Competition has landed in Singapore



BMW Asia and Performance Munich Autos have launched the new BMW M5 Competition.



With its stylistic fine-tuning and expertly honed operating concept, the new M5 Competition blends a business sedan's unruffled everyday usability with unbeatable high performance sports car dynamics more effectively than ever. Featuring new shock absorbers from the M8 Gran Coupe and a retuned chassis, the new M5 Competition offers even better drivability and handling at the limit, combined with superior comfort levels.



As on the BMW 5 Series range, the updated BMW kidney grille drops down further into the front apron and has a one-piece design framing both elements of the grille. The front apron has bolder contouring and larger air intakes at the sides, while the expansive central air intake is hexagonal in shape and incorporates the oil cooler and the radar sensor for the Active Cruise Control system.

The M Sport exhaust has active exhaust flaps that keeps the exhaust note civil at low revs and exciting sounding when revved high. PHOTO: BMW

The new L-shaped light tubes searing in narrow streaks towards the kidney grille add a dynamic flourish to the newly designed LED headlights. The standard BMW Individual lights Shadowline adds a dark-tinted accent to the Adaptive LED Headlights and BMW Laserlight.



The aluminium bonnet, the front side panels with the signature M gills, the streamlined M exterior mirrors and the roof made from Carbon Fibre-Reinforced Plastic join the BMW kidney grille's double bars as hallmark design features of the performance models in the 5 Series range.



The muscular rear apron with large diffuser has also been restyled, as have the three-dimensional LED rear lights, whose precise light graphic provides a fresh take on the familiar BMW L shape. Black details for the BMW M5 Competition and new colours. Black M5 Competition badges adorn the kidney grille, the gills and the boot lid, while the door sill plates have an illuminated version.

The tailpipes of the M Sport exhaust system are finished in Black Chrome. M5 Competition customers can choose from five new paint finishes, Brands Hatch Grey and Motegi Red metallic, as well as the Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matte Frozen Bluestone metallic finishes from BMW Individual. The Champagne Quartz metallic shade offered previously has been renamed Alvit Grey metallic.

The headlights on the M5 Competition have a slight dark tint to them, adding a sense of aggressiveness. PHOTO: BMW

The introduction of a new operating concept and a larger 12.3-inch central display means the cabin of the M5 Competition is more driver-centric than ever. This makes it easier to keep a clear eye on the myriad functions associated with the driving dynamics systems. Two new buttons on the centre console provide more direct access to system settings and the various readouts in the instrument cluster and Head-Up Display.



At the press of the M Mode button, the driver can toggle swiftly between the 'road' and 'sport' settings. In the default 'road' setting, all the standard and optional driver assistance systems are fully activated. With the 'sport' setting engaged, the active driver assistance systems only transmit alerts on speed limits and overtaking restrictions, for example.



This mode allows all interventions in the braking and steering systems to be disabled, aside from those made by the collision warning with braking function and the Evasion Assistant. 'Sport' mode also switches both the instrument cluster and the Head-Up Display to a special M View.



Keeping the M Mode button pressed then confirming the prompt in the central display engages the additional 'track' mode. This mode is designed exclusively for use on race circuits and deactivates all the comfort and safety functions of the driver assistance systems.

To focus the driver's attention even more intently on the road ahead, the audio system is also muted and the central display switched off. The result is an ultra-pure distillation of M feeling. The instrument cluster switches to M View, while the Head-Up Display dispenses with readouts from the driver assistance systems.

The eight-speed automatic transmission has a rocker switch to allow the driver to adjust the intensity and urgency of the gear change. PHOTO: BMW

The two red M1 and M2 buttons on the M multifunction steering wheel enable rapid movement between the setups. They allow drivers to configure two individual setups, comprising their choice of M xDrive, DSC, engine, transmission, damper and steering characteristics, as well as the appearance of M View in the Head-Up Display.



Merino leather upholstered M multifunction seats with integral head restraints, an illuminated M5 logo and extended functions come as standard on the new BMW M5 Competition. Merino full leather trim in Black/Midrand Beige is now also available as an exclusive option for the BMW M5 Competition.

The M5 Competition's 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces 616bhp and 750Nm of torque. Zero to 100km/h acceleration is accomplished in 3.3 seconds, and acceleration to 200km/h comes in 10.8 seconds, the same amount of time some lesser cars take to get to 100km/h. Top speed, however, is limited to 250km/h.

BMW's familiar 4.4-litre V8, but turned up to a much more aggressive level so as to suit the character of the M5 Competition. PHOTO: BMW

The M Sport exhaust system on the new M5 Competition - with a dual-branch and flap-controlled design - produces a soundtrack to match. The eight-speed transmission enables extraordinarily short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The Drivelogic rocker switch on the gear selector allows three modes to be chosen for efficient, sporty or dynamically intense track driving.



Among the special features of the M5 Competition are its bespoke engine mounts with a stiffer spring rate. This helps to enhance the connection to the M5 Competition, resulting in even more rapid engine response and immediate transmission of its power to the drivetrain. The M5 Competition also turns into corners with noticeably greater directness and precision on account of the extra stiffness in the mounts.



The M Servotronic steering can also be adjusted in its response, with a choice of 'Comfort' and 'Sport' modes, in tandem with Variable Damper Control. The system can be set to Comfort for impeccable everyday usability, Sport to enhance driving on country roads or for hard driving on track, or 'Sport+' to maximise dynamic performance on smooth asphalt, with wheel and body movements minimised.



As well as a 7mm drop in ride height and other tweaks to the suspension and springs, the M5 Competition's setup benefits from further upgrades. Its talents are showcased most prominently on the race track, with new shock absorbers from the M8 Gran Coupe improving both on-the-limit handling and bringing extra comfort to the driving experience.