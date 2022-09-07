New BRZ now available for viewing at the Subaru showroom

The BRZ can now be viewed at the Subaru Singapore showroom.

The rear-wheel-drive coupe, which is available on an indent basis, is powered by a 2.4-litre boxer engine that produces 231bhp and 250Nm of torque.

But what you’re likely to be more interested in is the fact that it is available with either the 6-speed automatic, or the 6-speed manual gearbox.

The car has 18-inch rims with a matte grey finish.

PHOTO: BRZ

Opt for the automatic and your Subaru BRZ will complete the century sprint in just 6.9 seconds. But if you choose the manual, you’ll be able to shave another 0.6 seconds off this sprint time.

The BRZ only weighs 1289kg with this gearbox, as opposed to 1310kg with the automatic one.

That said, the BRZ auto is equipped with Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance technologies, along with Reverse Automatic Braking.

To help ensure handling performance, the BRZ has four-wheel independent suspension, a low centre of gravity and a limited-slip differential at the rear.

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and aluminium pedals feature in the cabin.

PHOTO: BRZ

Inside, drivers will find a 7-inch instrument cluster paired with an 8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Sporty touches include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sports seats upholstered in leather/Ultrasuede, and aluminium sports pedals.

In Singapore, the BRZ comes in seven different exterior colours, and features 18-inch wheels finished in matte dark grey.

Prices have yet to be announced, as Subaru agent Motor Image says that the car will be officially launched at next year’s Singapore Motorshow.

