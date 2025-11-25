Move over, Gong Cha: New bubble tea brand Cai Ca takes over 6 outlets

Bubble tea lovers, rejoice!

A new bubble tea chain, Cai Ca, has taken over six former Gong Cha outlets at Lot One, Bugis Junction, King Albert Park, Northpoint City, Century Square and NUS U Town.

Cai Ca, which offers drinks made with Japanese soya milk and tea, was founded by former Gong Cha Singapore CEO Kang Puay Seng, Shin Min Daily News reported on Nov 21.

He also co-founded the Mr Bean soya milk chain.

Speaking to the Chinese publication, Kang said that he tapped into his past experiences with his team to create Cai Ca over approximately a month.

The new bubble tea chain will work on these two areas as it grows: launching healthier beverages based on Singapore's Nutri-Grade system and introducing snacks that can be paired with its drinks.

Some items on Cai Ca's menu include the Osmanthus Soy Milk Tea, Toffee Chewy Pearl Soy Milk Tea and Da Hong Pao Soy Milk Tea.

If you're not a fan of combining soya milk and bubble tea, don't worry. Cai Ca also has a Fresh Milk Tea and Classic Milk Tea menu with drinks made from various teas.

In October, Gong Cha shuttered all 29 outlets in Singapore, stunning fans of the popular tea brand.

The brand's global chief executive Paul Reynish later clarified that it was "not a goodbye", saying that they would relaunch in 2026 with new franchises.

