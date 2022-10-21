New car buying guide for first-time buyers

First time buying a car? No worries, there is always a first time for everyone. If you have no one to guide you along, read on, and benefit from our advice.

What car model to get

Do you need a MPV to ferry your whole family? Or would you be more comfortable with a compact hatch?

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Buying a car may be one of the biggest purchases in your life. As such, you should invest considerable time to think about what you want to prevent any impulse decision. When buying a car, you should narrow down your choices according to your needs and stick to your initial criteria so that you do not make a wrong choice.

Ask yourself the following questions:

1) What is my budget - Set your budget, and DO NOT exceed it

2) What type of car do I need - Do you need a large MPV to ferry your whole family? Or is your driving so atrocious that you need a small car in order not to be too much of a road hazard?

3) What brand of car do I want - Narrow down your selection to a few brands. Choosing from too many brands can be very tiring and time-consuming - but by the time you've gone through questions 1 and 2, knowing the answer here should be easier too.

After answering these three questions, you should have shortlisted not more than five specific car models to consider. During the rest of the car selection and buying procedure, you will meet many persuasive salespeople. But you should be resolute and keep to your initial considerations.

When is a good time to buy a car

It's only wise to stick to the budget you've already laid out even if roadshow offers are enticing.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Newly launched car models are normally priced higher. Be patient and wait for a while for the price to drop before you make your purchase.

Promotions, anniversary discounts, roadshows, etc, are sometimes carefully crafted to attract buyers. The car prices are usually jacked up before the discounts. Don't rush into a hasty purchase decision during these these flashy 'promotional seasons', if the prices don't match up with what you'd have paid originally anyway.

The only time when car prices truly go down is when the COE price decreases. A genuine good buy is when the COE is low (although that's understandably a rare sight these days).

The COE bidding closes every first and third Wednesday of the month. It is not advisable to purchase a car within the three days before the COE closes. This is the period when most dealers will increase their prices to safeguard against COE spikes.

Weekdays are best for visiting the showroom as it is less crowded. The sales personnel will tend to be more attentive and obliged to answer all your doubts.

Where is a good place to buy a car

Automobile Megamart, located in Ubi, houses a large number of parallel import dealers for new cars.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Both Ubi and Leng Kee car belts have the highest concentration of authorised distributor showrooms. Parallel import dealers are mostly based at four car marts all over Singapore.

Car belts

- Ubi Car Belt - Along Eunos Link

- Leng Kee Car Belt - Along Alexandra Road and Leng Kee Road

Six car marts

- ﻿Automobile Megamart

- Leng Kee Autopoint

- Car Mall @ The Grandstand

- West Coast Car Mart

- Carros Centre

- Mackenzie Car Mall

What to do at the showroom

The car showroom is a place for interested buyers to view the car before they make the decision to purchase the car. It is advisable to bring along your family members, as they can offer valuable advice and feedback.

Once you are there, be assured that there will be a car salesperson to attend to you. Do not hesitate to clear your doubts with the salesperson. Tell him or her the car you are interested in, and other car models you are considering. This way, the staff on hand can explain to you the advantages of the particular model.

Do your research beforehand, so you visit a showroom only when you know what you want.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Most models comes in a few variants and trim levels. You will have to decide on the model which suits your budget and requirements best. Do not feel obligated to buy purely from the salesperson who attends to you. You should be buying the car you like, not buying a car from the salesperson you like.

What to do during a test drive

Do NOT always just test drive the vehicles in your shortlist. First time buyers usually have little driving experience. They might find it hard to differentiate between a good car and a bad one.

To know the performance of the car when fully loaded, always get more people along for the test drive.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

If you are aiming for an honest, no-frills car like the Perodua Bezza, test drive a vehicle slightly above your budget like the Toyota Vios.

This way, you can make a more informed decision, knowing clearly where potential differences may lie. When going to the showroom to test drive, always ask friends and relatives to go along to obtain feedback from the passengers. You don't want to be the only one enjoying the comfort of your car.