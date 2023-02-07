New cars coming to Singapore in 2023

SINGAPORE — It's that time of the year again, and CarBuyer Singapore has rounded up all the new cars that will make their way here in 2023. We are rolling them out in alphabetical order, and as usual, start with the ABCs.

As always, the cars are officially-imported versions and do not include parallel imports. Information here is collated from official sources too, and launch dates are subject to change. Prices shown are including Certificate of Entitlement (COE), unless stated, and all prices are our own estimates unless specifically stated.

Alpine

Alpine A110

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: Alpine A110 R

When: TBC

How much: TBC

Alpine's impressive A110 has been given another new variant, the A110 R. As previously reported, the 'R' stands for Radical, and the coupe is a stripped-out, lightweight sports car designed for track use.

It uses the same 1.8-litre turbo four-cylinder base engine as the A110 S, but not with a lighter chassis and 300hp, the A110 R rockets from zero to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds faster than the A110 S. The talk is that the A110 R is an indent-only special for Singapore.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Valhalla

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, PHEV

When: TBC

How much: $3.8m (estimated)

Aston Martin's highly awaited plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) supercar (or hypercar, depending on how much you like pigeonholing genres with hyperbole) is making its arriving in Singapore this year. There will be just 999 examples built worldwide. The twin-turbo V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG and electric motors combine to give the car a power output of more than 900hp.

Audi

Audi Q4 e-tron

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: TBC

When: TBC

How much: TBC

The smallest EV SUV within Audi's range. the Q4 e-tron is set for a launch in Singapore sometime in 2023. After a bunch of slightly jumbled model names that tell us little about the size of the car like the E-Tron S Sportback, E-Tron Sportback 50 and E-Tron GT, Audi appears to be returning to its standard 'Q' and 'A' model naming convention with this and the upcoming Q8 E-Tron.

Q8 e-tron

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: 50 & 55 SUV, 50 & 55 Sportback

When: Late Q2

How much: TBC

The Audi e-tron SUV and Sportback range has been updated and rechristened. Where it was formerly called the e-tron 50/55/S (depending on its derivative), it's now called the Q8 e-tron. All models in the range see increased battery sizes, improved EV drivetrain tech and lower drag coefficients across the board.

Audi RS6 Performance

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: Performance

When: Late Q2

How much: TBC

Audi RS7 Performance

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: Performance

When: Late Q2

How much: TBC

Audi's RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback models aren't what you'd call slow. They're quick, but clearly Audi has decided that they can be quicker. The "Performance" suffix in the new RS6 and RS7 performance grants both cars a 30 horsepower and 50Nm torque bump, which Audi says allows both cars to hit 100km/h from a standing start in 3.4 seconds.

BMW

BMW iX1

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: xDrive30

When: TBC

How much: TBC

BMW's smallest SUV gets a full electric drivetrain for the first time. As detailed in an earlier news story on CarBuyer Singapore, the iX1 xDrive30 is driven by two electric motors, which produce a total of 313hp and 494Nm. It boasts a maximum range of 440km between charges.

If we follow the iX3's trajectory, it could end up being cheaper than a regular BMW X1 — which we've tested and found rather impressive — assuming all the EV benefits don't evaporate anytime soon. The official word from BMW is that there's no confirmation of the car's arrival in 2023, but we hope to see it squeak through in Q4 2023.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: 216i

When: Q1

How much: TBC

With rising COEs, the BMW 216i Active Tourer pairs the appeal of a premium badge along with a less expensive price tag. While less powerful than the 218i Active Tourer, the 216i AT still combines the ease of access you'd find in a regular MPV, with the drivability of a compact hatchback.

Badge of the current-gen BMW 530i sedan

BMW 3 Series Sedan

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants : 318i, M340 xDrive

When: January 2023

How much: From $271,888 with COE

The revised BMW 3 Series has already landed at the Singapore Motorshow, adopting larger curved interior screens, powered by the BMW Operating System 8, which were seen earlier in the BMW i4. There are for now two engine options available, the entry 318i, featuring a 2.0 inline-four (available in regular and M Sport trims, and the M340i xDrive.

BMW 3 Series Touring

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants : TBC

When: Q2

How much: TBC

The BMW 3 Series Touring does all the good things the sedan does, which includes heaps of tech and driving pleasure; but provides even more versatility. The updated car is expected to arrive in Singapore before June 2023, so if you want one, start indicating your interest at the dealership as they typically only have a few for sale here.

BMW M2

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants : 8-speed steptronic, 6-speed manual

When: Q2

How much: TBC

Purists would rejoice. The second-generation BMW M2 retains that same successful formula of an inline-six, paired with only rear-wheel drive (RWD). The new M2 is also more powerful, and features a 3D printed cylinder head, which boasts improved coolant duct routing. For Singapore, BMW has also given buyers the choice of a manual.

BMW M3 Touring

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: M3 Touring

When: January 2023

How much: $563,888 with COE

For the first time, the BMW M3 range is offered as an estate car. The M3 Touring takes all that is good in the M3, with its inline-six 3.0 litre engine, sure-footed xDrive, and adds heaps of versatility to the mix.

The first-ever M3 Touring boasts cargo space that expands from 500 litres to a maximum capacity of 1,510 litres. Alongside the facelifted 3 Series, the M3 Touring had its official debut at the Singapore Motorshow 2023.

BMW 5 Series

PHOTO: BMW SG

Variants : TBC

When: Q3

How much: TBC

The 8th generation G60 BMW 5 Series is confirmed for the second half of 2023. It will feature hybrid technology, and will be built in both sedan and touring body styles. While the sedan will reach our shoes, there is no news if BMW here will import the Touring.

BMW XM

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: XM

When: Q2

How much: TBC

The BMW XM is the first car BMW's M division developed on their own since the BMW M1. The large SAV's powertrain includes a 4.4 litre V8 and an electric motor, and produces a total of 653hp and 800Nm. BMW has also announced a more powerful Label Red variant in the works, which boasts 738hp and 1000Nm.

BMW X5

PHOTO: BMW SG

Variants : TBC

When: Q3

How much: TBC

The BMW X5 was probably the luxury SUV which caused the domino effect of inspiring other manufacturers to follow their (more car-like) success formula. The fourth generation X5 gets a mid-life facelift, just in-time to take on the new Range Rover Sport.

BMW X6

PHOTO: PHOTO: BMW SG

Variants : TBC

When: Q3

How much: TBC

Following the refreshed BMW X5, the X6 Coupe SUV also gets a midlife styling refresh. As with newer BMW cars, the X6 is now equipped with BMW's high-tech Operating System 8, but few other details have been confirmed.

BMW Z4

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants : TBC

When: Q2

How much: TBC

The BMW Z4 was co-developed with Toyota, with the latter producing the Supra. While the Toyota was produced a coupe, the Z4 was exclusively a soft-top. Its mid-life update sees subtle exterior design tweaks. BMW decided against runflat tyres for the Z4 range, so that ride quality would not be affected negatively.

BYD

BYD Dolphin

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants : TBC

When: Q3

How much: TBC

Following the successful launch of the BYD Atto 3, the Dolphin small hatchback is the next electric offering from the Chinese EV manufacturer. The Dolphin boasts up-to 400km of range per charge and could be a serious competitor to other small EVs here like the Peugeot e-2008 and Opel Mokka-e.

BYD Seal

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants : TBC

When: Q4

How much: TBC

Already previewed at the Singapore Motorshow 2023, the Seal is BYD's answer to the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. The electric sedan is available in two performance variants, a RWD version with a 61.4kWh battery, with 550km claimed maximum range, and a dual motor with a 82.5kWh battery, which delivers up to 700km.

Citroen

Citroen e-C4

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: 50 kWh battery

When: January 2023

How much: $169,999 with COE

Launched at the 2023 Singapore Motorshow, the e-C4 is Citroen's first full battery electric vehicle to go on sale here. As the name suggests, the e-C4 is an EV version of the C4 hatch/SUV/crossover, and the car sits on the same underpinnings as its Stellantis Group cousins, the Peugeot e-2008 and Opel Mokka-e.

Citroen C4X

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Variants: TBC

When: November 2023

How much: TBC

The C4X is a sort of sedan version of the C4, and Citroen says that it combines “the best (bits) of a hatchback, the modernity of an SUV and the timelessness of a sedan”. Odd looks aside, the C4X will probably appeal to those who want something with a traditional sedan boot but with the raised ride height of an SUV.

Variants for Singapore are yet to be confirmed but it is likely to use the same drivetrain as the C4 hatch, although there is also a full electric version available.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.

ALSO READ: Audi's latest concept car is an EV coupe that doubles as a pickup truck