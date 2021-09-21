This new cat cafe in the East has adorable kitty meringue biscuits and a cute owner to boot

Many cat lovers can only fantasise about owning a house full of kitties but one lucky man is living the dream with his newly-opened cat cafe.

Paws Claws Petstore, which opened on Sept 16, is founded by content creator Adi Rusydi A. Rahman and has over a dozen Ragamuffin kitties.

Fun fact — every single one of them belongs to Adi, according to GirlStyle.

For a cat cafe, the admission prices are surprisingly affordable. It only costs $12 for the first hour. If you want to stay a little longer, there is an extension cost of $5 per person for 30 minutes or $8 per person for an hour.

Apart from kitty watching, you can also chill and enjoy some light snacks during your visit. These include ondeh ondeh cake ($6.90), blueberry cheesecake ($6.90) and cheese sausages ($8.90). Beverage options include earl grey tea ($3.50), raspberry tea ($3.50) and hot coffee ($2.50).

On top of that, each drink comes with a free kitty meringue biscuit that's carefully crafted by home baker a.meringuetale — too cute!

As with every animal cafe, visitors have to adhere to the house rules and regulations.

For Paws Claws Petstore, you'll have to sign a waiver before entering and need to be at least seven years old. Children under 12 years old need to be accompanied by a parent or a guardian.

Apart from sanitising your hands and removing your shoes before entering the cat playroom, you also are not allowed to carry the cats, disturb them if they're sleeping, be rough with them, take photos with flash or feed the cats outside food.

Additionally, do note that you can only visit the cafe if you have made an appointment. You can do so via direct message on Instagram.