New condos with big price discounts, how have they fared? A case study on Urban Vista and Enclave Holland

A big drop in price for any condo always catches the attention of many, and the recent 20 per cent price drop at Cuscaden Reserve was no different. People love a good "bargain", and the anchor price phenomenon is never so apparent as when a sale happens.

But the biggest question people typically ask is: "Is it a good deal now?"

As such, to answer that question, we decided to look back at some past condos which had large drops in prices before managing to sell out the development. F's a case study of how Urban Vista and The Enclave.Holland has performed since:

A quick rundown on Urban Vista

Urban Vista is a 99-year leasehold condo, completed in 2016. This is a mid-sized, 582-unit project located at Tanah Merah Kechil Link, just across from the Tanah Merah MRT station (EWL). Note that this MRT stop is significant, as it's the point at which you change trains to get to Changi Airport.

As to the underperformance, you can check out further details here, but the numbers below will also reveal this.

Here's what prices look like today:

Prices by unit type

New Sale Resale Bedrooms 2013 2014 2015 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 1BR $1,558 $1,432 $1,459 $1,426 $1,404 $1,454 $1,523 $1,644 $1,692 1BR PES $1,310 $1,384 $1,254 1BR PH $1,289 $1,024 $1,450 $1,155 $1,667 2BR $1,522 $1,509 $1,341 $1,380 $1,393 $1,479 $1,599 2BR DK $1,505 $1,452 $1,415 $1,548 $1,631 2BR DK PES $1,344 2BR DK PH $1,134 $1,045 $1,041 $1,187 2BR PES $1,364 $1,327 $1,165 $1,301 2BR PH $1,199 $1,014 $1,230 3BR $1,452 $1,274 $1,361 $1,441 $1,247 $1,327 $1,396 $1,483 3BR DK $1,475 $1,327 $1,377 $1,298 $1,404 $1,360 $1,386 3BR DK PH $1,228 3BR PES $1,304 $1,166 $1,366 3BR PH $1,287 $1,104 $1,210 4BR $1,485 $1,268 $1,245 $1,270 $1,327 $1,322 $1,374 4BR + Study PH $1,297 $1,139 4BR DK $1,434 $1,261 $1,275 $1,343 $1,530 4BR DK PES $1,304 4BR PES $1,297 $1,221 5BR DK PH $1,225

Losses were the most severe in the year right after launch. This is because 2013 was the previous peak in the property market, so buyers in that year saw the biggest losses. As one sign of this, consider that those who bought in 2014, versus 2013, generally saw better gains:

Bedrooms 2013 2014 2015 1BR -2.2 per cent 1BR PES 4.5 per cent 1BR PH -15.2 per cent 36.7 per cent 2BR -0.6 per cent 2BR DK -1.0 per cent 13.0 per cent 2BR DK PH 4.6 per cent -0.6 per cent 2BR PES -3.3 per cent 2BR PH 14.4 per cent 3BR -3.0 per cent 6.8 per cent 3BR DK -6.4 per cent 3BR PES -4.3 per cent 3BR PH -3.9 per cent 4BR -12.1 per cent 4.1 per cent 4BR DK -1.8 per cent 2.0 per cent Grand Total -2.2 per cent 8.6 per cent 13.0 per cent

(Although admittedly, there is a much lower volume of people who bought in 2014 and resold, compared to the year prior)

The initial prices in 2013 also weren't unfairly high

We wouldn't want to give the wrong impression that the buyers in 2013 bought at ridiculous prices. Even though it was a peak year, a comparison to the nearby Casa Merah (built in 2009) shows that Urban Vista wasn't overpriced for the time:

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Bedroom Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Casa Merah $1,190,000 947 2 1256 22 Jan 2013 Casa Merah $1,230,000 947 2 1299 2 Aug 2013 Casa Merah $1,227,000 1227 3 1000 16 Jan 2013 Casa Merah $1,370,000 1227 3 1116 21 Jan 2013 Casa Merah $1,455,000 1227 3 1186 23 Jan 2013 Casa Merah $1,480,000 1227 3 1206 31 Oct 2013 Casa Merah $1,500,000 1238 3 1212 18 Jan 2013 Casa Merah $1,560,000 1238 3 1260 19 June 2013 Casa Merah $1,500,000 1249 3 1201 14 Jan 2013 Casa Merah $1,500,000 1259 3 1191 18 Oct 2013 Casa Merah $1,458,000 1270 3 1148 12 Mar 2013 Casa Merah $1,530,000 1281 3 1194 7 Jan 2013 Casa Merah $1,650,000 1302 3 1267 8 Oct 2013 Casa Merah $1,610,000 1346 3 1197 9 Oct 2013 Casa Merah $1,680,000 1378 3 1219 8 Mar 2013 Casa Merah $1,653,600 1378 3 1200 18 Mar 2013

Back in 2013, the resale three-bedders at neighbouring Casa Merah were selling for about $1,186 psf, while Urban Vista's three-bedders went for about $1,452 psf. This was a premium of 22.4 per cent for Urban Vista at the time, which is not an unusual price gap for a condo that's seven years newer.

What's happened in recent years?

The prices at Urban Vista did improve over the last few years; but it was only toward 2022/23 that some of the earlier buyers would have recovered their costs or profited. But this is probably due to the overall market conditions (e.g., the housing supply crunch right after Covid) which affected all condos, not something specific to Urban Vista.

Here are the prices right now:

Price movements by stack

Click to view the full image here.

Price drops are noticeable in stack 23. Notice that units on levels 10 to 13 saw a fall in price psf for three-bedders, down to $1,341 psf and $1,370 psf respectively. This is cheaper than units on lower floors, which is strange as higher floor units are typically more desirable (the price discrepancy could be down to other factors, such as the condition or renovation status, which is not factored in here).

Stack 24, right next to it, also saw price drops - and again we can see a strange phenomenon where 13th and 12th-floor units (at $1,270 psf) are cheaper than most lower-floor units.

Note that stacks 23 and 24 are inner-facing stacks with a pool view. Perhaps the higher floor units would be more desirable if they were outward-facing; but frankly, there's not a lot to see in this part of Tanah Merah (unless you like to see the train station or other condos).

Profitable versus unprofitable transactions

Unprofitable transactions still outnumber the profitable ones. There are 83 losing transactions to 70 winning ones:

What do the average profits look like today?

Bedrooms 2013 2014 2015 1BR -$17,158 1BR PES $29,362 1BR PH -$114,389 $318,000 2BR -$5,395 2BR DK -$11,288 $130,000 2BR DK PH $61,216 -$8,000 2BR PES -$30,652 2BR PH $180,000 3BR -$38,248 $72,831 3BR DK -$87,210 3BR PES -$60,087 3BR PH -$71,936 4BR -$186,392 $49,750 4BR DK -$26,248 $28,500

Overall, Urban Vista does seem to be recovering from its poor timing issues; and there's certainly no defect or failings that would make it an inferior project.

As an aside, the upcoming Sceneca Residence will add some much-needed commercial amenities to the area. Given that Sceneca Residence is much pricier, but condos like Urban Vista, Optima, Casa Merah, etc. have the same advantage of location (and can access the same commercial component), buyers might show more interest in these older resale alternatives.

A quick rundown on The Enclave.Holland

(Ps. The period mark isn't a typo, it's in the name)

The Enclave is a boutique, freehold development along Holland Road, with just 26 units; which if you follow our articles, you'll know is already a potential sign of trouble. The Enclave really does have a location that might make up for it though, as it's just minutes away from Holland Village MRT (CCL).

The MRT station is also roughly the hub of Holland V, where you find most of the eateries, shops, and other entertainment; so this project is very convenient. This project is also quite new, having been built in 2019.

What went wrong?

The Enclave began sales in March of 2013, and again, this was a year of peak prices. To say that sales were slow is an understatement, as only 10 of the 26 units were sold by 2018. The remaining 16 units were sold between 2019 and 2020, which was after the project's completion.

<p>Here's how the price moved on a year-on-year basis:

New Sale Resale 2018 2019 2020 2023 $2,622 $2,475 $1,848 $2,501 $2,450 $2,467 $2,081 $2,366 $1,844 $1,922

There was an almost 30 per cent price drop for one-bedders here, from $2,622 psf in 2018, to $1,848 psf. This price drop may have been the reason the developers could finally move the last few units. However, this would be a major blow to the earlier buyers (the first 10 units sold), given that the later sales set the new baseline price.

This may be due to the oversaturation of condos in the Holland V area at the time, which we covered in this article. Another reason would be the many freehold developments nearby (in fact being freehold is not a big advantage here, as it's the norm in Holland V).

If you compare price alone, The Enclave is not much more expensive than its competitors:

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Holland Residences $1,220,000 603 $2,024 23/2/18 Holland Residences $1,760,000 969 $1,817 20/4/18 Holland Residences $1,680,000 980 $1,715 19/11/18 Holland Residences $2,900,000 1884 $1,540 12/4/18 Holland Residences $2,965,000 1916 $1,548 1/2/18 Holland Residences $3,750,000 2185 $1,716 4/7/18 Loft@Holland $800,000 323 $2,477 2/2/18 Loft@Holland $823,000 323 $2,549 3/9/18 Loft@Holland $890,000 431 $2,067 30/7/18 Loft@Holland $900,000 431 $2,090 6/9/18 Loft@Holland $1,600,000 980 $1,633 10/7/18 The Cornwall $1,150,000 614 $1,874 22/6/18 The Cornwall $1,200,000 635 $1,890 9/3/18 The Cornwall $1,241,730 657 $1,891 29/6/18 The Cornwall $1,230,000 657 $1,873 12/7/18 The Cornwall $1,260,000 667 $1,888 26/6/18 The Cornwall $1,340,000 764 $1,753 10/10/18 The Cornwall $2,400,800 1464 $1,640 19/11/18

Project Name Built 1BR 2BR 3BR 4BR Holland Residences 2012 $2,024 $1,766 $1,544 $1,716 Loft@Holland 2014 $2,296 $1,633 The Cornwall 2005 $1,862 $1,640

At $2,622 psf, The Enclave was about 15 per cent higher than existing competitors, which is not a very big price gap for a newer condo. The difference here is that some of the competitors are bigger and have more room for facilities. In addition, the Holland V area tends to attract more affluent families who can afford bigger units, not just one or two-bedders; so The Enclave would be more niche, and appeal more to landlords.

(And new investors, by the way, are unlikely to start with a pricier, higher-risk expense of a boutique Holland V condo)

But have prices recovered today?

Here's a look at how prices have moved by floor:

Floor 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 $1,850 $2,554 $2,361 $1,849 2 $2,670 $1,850 $1,850 $2,591 $2,284 $2,166 $2,671 3 $2,682 $1,844 $1,891 $2,502 $2,467 $2,578 $2,683 4 $2,475 $2,563 $2,439 $1,848 5 $1,851 $2,094 $2,208 $1,850

In 2023, condo prices went up across the board, so it's unsurprising we saw some improvement in The Enclave as well. However, note that the earliest buyers wouldn't have recovered their costs even then; and as far as profit goes, it's the buyers who purchased in 2020 who are likely to see gains.

Of the 26 units, it's mostly the one-bedders that sold well and were the first to go. As they were mostly in stacks 1, 4, and 7, it's unsurprising that these stacks are mostly in the green.

The larger units (three and four-bedders) are mostly found in stacks two and three, hence the weaker performance of these two stacks; while stack 6 has the two-bedders.

As far as resale goes, there have been only two transactions since 2019; this sort of low transaction volume is quite common in boutique condos:

While we wouldn't usually go on two transactions alone, we notice these two coincide with what we've mentioned above: the seller who initially purchased the unit in 2020 saw a profit, while the one who bought it in 2018 saw a loss.

As with most boutique condos, the low number of units - and accompanying low transaction volume - makes resale prices volatile. It's hard to guess when, or if, the prices will recover sufficiently for the earliest buyers; so hopefully they purchased this for pure own-stay use rather than gains.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.