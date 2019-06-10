The new cross-body bags you need to have now

CAMERA'S THE NEW CROSS-BODY

Here, three reasons why camera bags should be your new go-to purse.

One: They sport a boxy silhouette (ICYMI, box bags are the It pieces for F/W ’19).

Two: They have sufficient space to store all your belongings without being too bulky like a roomy tote.

Three: Unlike clutches, they keep your hands free.

Scroll through for our top picks for this versatile style, plus some tips on how you can wear them.

1. LEATHER, $258, KATE SPADE.

Don’t be a square: Camera bags don’t have to always be oblong and rigid. This Kate Spade number has a slightly curved silhouette, which gives it a softer appeal. Amp up the girlishness with a white broderie anglaise dress.

2. LEATHER, US$1,820 (S$2,509.14), FENDI AT NET-A-PORTER.

This purse sports the maison’s iconic FF logo that was introduced by Karl Lagerfeld in 1965. It looks best with a classic camel trenchcoat, but a skirt-suit works too.

3. RAFFIA, $2,370, SAINT LAURENT.

We’ve just found our ideal holiday bag. The black and nude upper makes this piece so versatile – it looks just as good with a black bikini ensemble for the beach as it does with a cheery summer frock for a casual brunch.

4. LEATHER, US$1,290 (S$1,778.46), GUCCI.

Sporting the Italian maison’s iconic Marmont logo refreshed by current creative director Alessandro Michele, the GG Marmont camera purse boasts a bold colour that will look great with a simple white tee and denim jeans combo.

5. COTTON WITH LEATHER TRIMMINGS, US$1,156 (S$1,593.77), BURBERRY AT NET-A-PORTER.

This Burberry bag has a certain modern-meets-vintage appeal. Its equestrian detailing and checkered upper looks great when worn with anything pastel.

6. GRAINED LEATHER, $1,570, BALENCIAGA.

This bag is made for cat lovers, plus the colour just amplifies its cuteness. It’s not quite work appropriate, but it’s definitely great for weekends, especially when paired with a loosely buttoned white shirt and denim shorts.

7. CROC-EMBOSSED LEATHER, US$1,989 (S$2,742.69), TOM FORD AT NET-A-PORTER.

Black bags are a closet staple. For a new spin though, get one that plays with texture, like this Tom Ford croc-embossed baby. The best part: It goes with everything.

8. LEATHER, $619, COACH AT FARFETCH.

Its London-punk-meets-Japanese-Lolita aesthetic is best complemented with a girlish white frock and leather biker jacket.

9. NYLON, $650, MCM.

Not everyone can pull off the utilitarian trend and camo prints, but when it’s in the form of a bag, all you need to do is glam it up with a chic A-line dress and black pumps.

This article was first published in Her World Online .