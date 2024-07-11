New diesel cars and taxis can no longer be registered in Singapore from Jan 1, 2025

From Jan 1, 2025, new diesel cars and taxis will no longer be able to be registered as part of Singapore's push for cleaner vehicles.

This move was first announced at the Ministry of Transport's Committee of Supply in 2021 as part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and was reconfirmed on Wednesday (July 10), by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The LTA has stated that though new diesel car and taxi registrations will no longer be allowed, diesel cars registered before Jan 1, 2025 can still renew their Certificate of Entitlement but they will be subject to higher road taxes to discourage renewal.

LTA has also clarified that these new restrictions will not apply to the import and registration of cars under the Classic Vehicle Scheme and Vintage Vehicle Scheme.

In their announcement, LTA reported that the proportion of new diesel car and taxi registrations has remained below one per cent since 2021 thanks to alternative cleaner energy vehicles like hybrids and EVs now widely available.

ALSO READ: Tesla Model 3 110 review: The most affordable Tesla comes without its usual punch

This article was first published in Motorist.