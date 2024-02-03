New E-Class launched at the revamped Mercedes-Benz Center Singapore

The latest generation of one of Mercedes-Benz's most important and best-selling models, the E-Class, has been officially launched in Singapore, and the arrival of the new E-Class coincides with the opening of the freshly-revamped Mercedes Benz Center along Alexandra Road.

Three variants will be available from launch, and pricing starts from S$398,888 inclusive of COE for the E 200 Avantgarde, moving up to S$408,888 with COE for the E 200 Exclusive, and S$433,888 with COE for the top spec E 200 AMG Line.

All three cop a S$15,000 surcharge as they fall under the VES C1 band, but the more environmentally-friendly E 300e plug-in hybrid is expected to arrive within the next couple of months.

Nevertheless, Mercedes-Benz says that customer response to the new car has been extremely positive, and that it has already received a healthy bank of orders, without disclosing specific figures. It adds that the most popular variant thus far is the mid-grade Exclusive model.

The overall design of the new E-Class is a familiar one, with the classic three-box shape characterised by the short front overhang and long bonnet. The car's wheelbase has been lengthened by 20mm, and the car bears great similarity to its larger sibling, the S-Class.

Other details include a high-gloss black insert that connects the grille to the headlights, similar to how it looks on the electric Mercedes-EQ models, as well as the usual differing grille treatments depending on the variant, with some models also offering an illuminated grille option. Claudius Steinhoff, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore, adds that he personally had a hand in deciding some of the spec of the car for Singapore, including the Nappa leather upholstery and alloy wheel designs.

The interior of the new E-Class is dominated by what Mercedes-Benz calls the 'Superscreen', a variation of the MBUX Hyperscreen seen in the electric EQS and EQS SUV.

The setup combines the central infotainment system with the passenger display screen, and Mercedes-Benz says that the passenger will be allowed to watch videos on this screen out of sight of the driver, minimising distractions while enhancing entertainment value.

The system runs on an upgraded third-generation MBUX operating system, which features a revamped user interface that uses a tile-style presentation, mimicking the apps on a smartphone. New features include the Digital Vehicle Key, which allows the user to unlock the car via their iPhone, as well as a camera mounted on the dashboard that allows occupants to take selfie photos and videos.

All three E 200 models come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four that produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque, and comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid setup that boosts output by 23hp and 205Nm. Customers can spec the optional Engineering Package, which includes the Airmatic air suspension system, as well as rear wheel steering to optimise handling agility.

The new E-Class was unveiled at the newly-revamped Mercedes-Benz Center, which was renovated over the past year, and now features expanded hospitality areas.

The cafe space has also been redesigned to allow for the hosting of events, while there are a selection of rooms available, whether open, semi-private or private, to cater for discussions, depending on the customer's preference.

To celebrate the opening of the revamped Mercedes-Benz Center, the brand is hosting an open house from Jan 27 to Feb 7, 2024, where visitors can enjoy art installations incorporating multimedia elements, done in collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and partners like Leica and TMRRW Studio, among others. There will also be classic cars on display, as well as a history of the brand in Singapore dating back to the 1980s.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.