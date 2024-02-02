New energy public buses coming to Singapore

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests (DMI) inked a deal with Shandong Heavy Industry Group on Jan 25, 2024.

The deal involves the provision of 120 Zhongtong Bus new energy buses by one of the core enterprises of Shandong Heavy Industry Group.

Zhongtong Bus new energy buses, which are known for their environmental efficiency, will revolutionise Singapore's public transport.

These buses will offer commuters a more comfortable and convenient travel experience while contributing towards environmental conservation efforts.

Shandong Heavy Industry Group also sealed its commitment to the Singapore market through the launch of an operation centre on local grounds.

This centre will support the group's rapid Southeast Asian expansion with comprehensive services including sales, after-sales, and technical support.

This move additionally highlights the Group's Chairman Tan Xuguang's focus on the Singapore market and commitment as long-term partners.

Wilfrid Foo, Managing Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage DMI, expressed excitement about the cross-border partnership: "The introduction of Zhongtong Bus new energy buses will drive sustainable public transport development in Singapore, reducing reliance on traditional fuel vehicles and lower carbon emissions."

The signing ceremony not only signified deeper cooperation between Shandong Heavy Industry Group and Jardine Cycle & Carriage DMI, but also reflected a joint dedication to developing new energy transportation.

Both parties will continue to collaborate closely to promote green transformation within Singapore's transport sector and contribute to the city-state's sustainable development.

Amongst the distinguished attendees at the event were Zong Changqing, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, Wilfrid Foo, Managing Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage DMI, Cheah Kim Teck, Director of Business Development for Jardine Cycle & Carriage DMI, and Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, Sinotruk Group, and Weichai Group.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.

[embed]https://youtu.be/Wc-rt80hROQ[/embed]