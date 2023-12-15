New Eurokars Centre officially opens on Kung Chong Road

The Eurokars Group has officially opened its new flagship Eurokars Centre, located at 11 Kung Chong Road, and the $106 million eight-storey flagship building will serve as the group’s headquarters for the region.

Nestled within the new Eurokars Centre is Asia-Pacific’s largest Rolls-Royce showroom, as well as the first BMW Eurokars Experience Centre in Singapore.

Also in the building are dedicated workshops for Eurokars’ supercar brands in Singapore, Pagani and McLaren, as well as servicing facilities for BMW and Rolls-Royce, along with Eurokars’ management offices.

The Rolls-Royce showroom occupies the first floor of the centre, and has been designed to reflect the visual identity of the brand. Visitors are greeted by the entrance which is modelled after Rolls-Royce’s famous Pantheon grille, topped by the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy above.

Inside, the showroom features various corners that are designed to make customers feel relaxed, engaged and inspired. The Cabinet of Curiosities is a section that’s filled with luxury items and iconic books, available for visitors to peruse and invoke creativity and ideas.

Towards the back of the showroom is the Speakeasy bar, which offers a secluded area for clients to socialise and relax.

However, the highlight of the showroom is the Rolls-Royce Atelier, a private room featuring samples of material finishes, wood veneers, leather and embroidery threads, among others, to help clients visualise and configure their ideal Rolls-Royce model.

Their desired specifications can also be envisioned digitally using modern virtual reality technology.

On the second floor of the new Eurokars Centre is the BMW Eurokars Experience Centre, which will feature the new BMW Retail Next Concept, providing an inviting space for customers to fully enjoy the BMW experience.

It will also complement Eurokars’ existing BMW facilities at 29 Leng Kee Road, which will be revamped in 2024 along with the Mini Habitat showroom at 27 Leng Kee Road, and provide a showcase for the BMW brand in Singapore.

Finally, the new Eurokars Centre will also house the Eurokars Supersports Service Centre, which will cater to the dealership’s McLaren and Pagani customers in Singapore. The new service centre is twice the size of the existing centre, and comes fully equipped with the latest diagnostic tools.

Pagani clients can also enjoy a Flying Doctor service, where Eurokars will reach out to owners at their preferred convenience, regardless of their location.

The opening of the Eurokars Centre marks the start of a period of rejuvenation for the dealership group in Singapore, and 2024 will see Eurokars embark on a series of major updates.

Aside from the aforementioned revamp of the BMW and Mini facilities along Leng Kee Road, Eurokars will also upgrade the McLaren Singapore showroom and Pagani Singapore brand experience centre at 5 Leng Kee Road.

The first quarter of 2024 will also see the completion of the BMW Eurokars Auto Service Factory at 27A Tanjong Penjuru, which will cater to customers based in the west side of Singapore.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.