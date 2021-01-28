A brand new FairPrice Xtra has just landed in Parkway Parade, and it's perfect for getting all your CNY prep done

Chinese New Year will be upon us in less than three weeks, and that means one thing: It’s time for food, feasting and fun! Thinking of getting some fancy CNY goodies and reunion dinner prep done all in one shopping trip? The spanking new FairPrice Xtra at Parkway Parade is the place for you.

Here is a list of things you should definitely get.

1. Niigata Snow-aged Wagyu

Beef from Japan has always been sought after for its beautiful marbling and decadent flavour, but the Snow-aged Wagyu is a level up. Preserved naturally in snow-filled rooms with a 200-year-old ageing technique, the snow-aged Wagyu is even more flavourful and crispier in texture. If this doesn’t impress your reunion dinner guests, we don’t know what would!

2. Fresh truffles

Truffle oil may be common, but fresh truffles are hard to come by. Lucky us, FairPrice Xtra at Parkway Parade now carries fresh truffles from Italy!

These black nuggets of gold are perfect for adding that extra bit of oomph to any dish. Try shaving some of that goodness over some pan-fried scallops, your guests won’t be able to stop at just one serving.

3. Craft beers

You'd be delighted to know that this FairPrice Xtra outlet has the largest alcohol selection in the whole of FairPrice Group. With over 700 listings of wines from 15 different countries, 100 listings of spirits & liquor and over 70 listings of craft beers, this is the perfect place to stock up on drinks.

One of the more interesting craft beers is the Abashiri Okhotsk Blue Ryuhyo Draft that is said to be made using drift ice and natural ingredients such as flowers and seaweed to give the brew its blue shade.

PHOTO: FairPrice Xtra

4. Hae Bee Hiam Pineapple Tarts

In a first-ever collaboration with local actor Li Nanxing, House of Bakers at this outlet released a special Hae Bee Hiam Pineapple Tart using the Li family’s three-generation heirloom Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam recipe.

Imagine the mildly spicy, sweet, savoury flavours all coming together in one bite. It’s bound to surprise your guests with its robust flavours.

PHOTO: Hae Bee Hiam Pineapple Tarts

5. Italian Gelato

Round up your reunion dinner with Alfero Gelato if you’re craving for a healthier sweet treat. Don’t miss out on their Allulose (a low-calorie sugar substitute) Pistachio Gelato for a guilt-free treat after all that feasting, or their launch speciality of Ondeh Ondeh and Macaron Gelato if you are keen to indulge!

And if reunion dinners at home ain’t for you, take your pick from the array of dine-in options at Parkway Parade.

1. Shang Pin Hot Pot

Dine at Shang Pin’s latest flagship store and try their all-new Golden Chicken Broth hot pot that is bound to be loved by all. There is nothing more gratifying than slurping on their addictive soup bases paired with a wide selection of fresh ingredients.

PHOTO: Shang Pin Hot Pot

2. Treasures Yi Dian Xin by Imperial Treasure

Kickstart your reunion celebration as you toss the Fatt Choy Hamachi Yu Sheng to prosperity with generous cuts of Hamachi sashimi. Alternatively, savour traditional festive goodies such as Imperial Treasure’s best-selling Round Yam Cake or crumbly golden Pineapple Pastry.

PHOTO: Imperial Treasure

3. Ichiban Boshi

Else, go for a more refreshing Yu Sheng with Ichiban’s Salmon Yuzu Yu Sheng served with fresh Norwegian salmon sashimi and its house signature Yuzu sauce that will surely whet your appetite for feasting on more festive delights!

This article was brought to you by Parkway Parade.